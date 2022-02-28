Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Michael Oliver will take charge of Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will be looking to do the double over local rivals Manchester United when Ralf Ragnick's side travel to the Etihad Stadium for the 186th Manchester derby at the weekend.

City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points last weekend with a narrow 1-0 win over Everton, courtesy of a late goal from Phil Foden after a defensive mishap from the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Manchester United dropped points for the 14th time this season as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Watford at Old Trafford. 

City are 19 points ahead of their bitter rivals ahead of this weekend's derby, with the Sky Blues looking to retain the Premier League title for a second time under Pep Guardiola. 

An Eric Bailly own-goal and Bernardo Silva tap-in on the brink of half-time helped Manchester City to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in November, with Guardiola's men unbeaten in three of the last four meetings between the two sides. 

Ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League have announced the match officials who will be involved in the clash on Sunday afternoon.

Bernardo vs Man United Away

Bernardo Silva scored for Manchester City in their 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League in November last year.

Pep vs Everton Away 1

Pep Guardiola applauds the travelling fans after Manchester City's 1-0 triumph over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Match Referee

Michael Oliver, who took charge of November's meeting at Old Trafford, has been named as referee for Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. 

The 37-year-old, who has refereed 312 Premier League matches entering the upcoming clash, has taken charge of 31 games so far this season, showing 101 yellow cards and six red cards. 

Oliver was last in charge of the Premier League champions in November, when he was in charge for Manchester City's 2-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. 

Assistant Referees

The FIFA listed referee will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Simon Bennett and Scott Ledger at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

Foden x Bernardo Everton Away

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva celebrate Manchester City's winner against Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend. 

imago1010186331h

The Premier League leaders can do the league double over Manchester United with a win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Video Assistant Referees

Stuart Attwell, who took charge of last Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley, has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee, and he will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Darren Cann

Fourth Official

Andy Madley, who is the referee for City's FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Peterborough United on Wednesday, has been named as Fourth Official. 

imago1006925389h
