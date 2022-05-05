Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Stuart Attwell will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will be hoping to extend their winning streak, and hope of the retaining the Premier League title on Sunday afternoon, when they face Eddie Howe's Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle, who have moved into the top half of the Premier League table after an impressive turnaround since their takeover, suffered their first defeat in five matches last Saturday, as Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 victory at St James' Park.

The Magpies suffered a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in December, and have lost their last five matches against the Blues in all competitions, with the Etihad club having scored 17 goals in that time.

Pep Guardiola's side kept up their hopes of winning their fourth Premier League title of the Catalan boss' reign last weekend, beating Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road.

Rodri opened the scoring for the Blues in the first-half, before second-half goals from Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho ensured Manchester City's 26th victory of the league campaign.

Manchester City travel to Wolves on Wednesday night following Sunday's match at the Etihad Stadium, as the season enters it's final three weeks, with just four matches remaining in the campaign.

Ahead of Sunday's match, which is the Blues' penultimate fixture at the Etihad Stadium this season, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings.

Match Referee Stuart Attwell has been named as the referee for Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. The 39 year-old, who's last fixture was the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton, has taken charge of 25 matches so far this season, showing 86 yellow cards and one red card. Attwell's last match involving the Blues was on New Years Day, when the referee took charge of Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Assistant Referees Stuart Attwell will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Video Assistant Referees Australian referee Jarred Gillett has been named as the Video Assistant Referee for Sunday's match, overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park alongside Nick Hopton, who has been appointed as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee. Fourth Official

Anthony Taylor has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of managers Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe.

