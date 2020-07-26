City Xtra
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Brandon Evans

Craig Pawson will take charge of his 157th top-flight game on Sunday evening as Manchester City return to the Etihad to host the already-relegated Norwich City.

The Norwich fixture is City’s final outing before the second-leg Champions League clash against Real Madrid, therefore Pep will be hoping for a strong performance from his side. Both teams have endured a relatively disappointing season by each club’s respective standards, with City having trailed Liverpool since the first game of the season, whilst Norwich have been one of the worst performers in Premier League history.

Despite having collected just 21 points this season, Norwich surprisingly defeated City in September’s reverse fixture, courtesy of some shocking defending by the usual suspects, however, The Canaries are deservedly rock-bottom after picking up just five victories in their previous 37 league games.

Pawson will be joined by assistant referees Richard West and Nick Greenhalgh. West has twice run the line at the Etihad since the restart, both of which resulted in City victories, whilst Greenhalgh will run the line in a Premier League fixture for the first time. Tony Harrington will be the fourth official, and at Stockley Park, Darren England will head VAR alongside Nick Hopton, who will serve as AVAR.

The 41-year-old will be refereeing a Manchester City fixture for just the 2nd time this season, with the only other occasion being City’s 2-0 home loss home to Wolves in October. Pawson has also taken charge of a sole Norwich match this season – when they shockingly defeated Leicester City 1-0.

