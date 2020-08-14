SI.com
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais (Champions League)

Harry Winters

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands has been appointed as the referee for Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final against Olympique Lyonnais at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday evening.

Manchester City, who inflicted Zinedine Zidane’s first ever Champions League knockout stage defeat as a manager, with a 4-2 aggregate victory last Friday to reach a third straight Champions League quarter-final, face Lyon in the one-legged fixture, in UEFA’s World Cup style tournament for the latter stages of this years disrupted competition.

Makkelie, who is 37 years of age, will be in charge of the fourth and final last eight game of this season’s competition this weekend. The Dutch referee will be joined by fellow Dutch officials Mario Diks and Hessel Steegstra as linesmen, as well as Greek fourth official Tasos Sidiropoulos at the Estádio José Alvalade - more commonly known as the home ground of Sporting Lisbon.

Jochem Kamphuis (VAR) and Kevin Blom (AVAR) will be in charge of VAR, the technology which ultimately ended Manchester City’s Champions League campaign last season at this stage in the competition against Spurs.

Makkelie has taken charge of a total of 30 games this season, producing 89 yellow cards and five red cards. The 37 year old has taken charge of five games in the elite European competition this season, including Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid back in the March.

The last time the Dutch referee took charge of a game involving Manchester City was in December 2015 - the 4-2 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Etihad. He has taken charge in Champions League quarter-finals in the past two years, with Liverpool’s tie against Porto last season and Barcelona vs Roma the year before. His most recent game in Europe though was just last week, where he had the whistle for Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

