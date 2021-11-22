Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

Daniele Orsato will lead an all Italian team of match officials when Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester City suffered their first ever loss to PSG in September, as a clinical Paris side beat the Blues 2-0 at the Parc des Princes courtesy of goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi.

The Blues are on the cusp of securing qualification for the knock-out stages of the competition, with a win on Wednesday night able to also cement Manchester City's place at the top of Group A.

Pep Guardiola saw his side comfortably beat Everton on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, despite a number of notable absentees.

Kevin De Bruyne - who scored a memorable winner against PSG at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 - will miss Wednesday's match due to a positive COVID-19 test.

It is also not known whether summer signing Jack Grealish will be fit enough to feature, after withdrawing from England duty due to injury and missing the weekend's action in the Premier League.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice to ensure a 4-1 aggregate victory over Mauricio Pochettino's side the last time PSG played at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City booked their spot in last season’s Champions League Final.

As Manchester City look to go one step further this time around, UEFA have announced the match officials that will be in charge of proceedings at the Etihad in midweek, for this decisive Group A game.

Match Referee

Daniele Orsato will lead an all Italian team of match officials on Wednesday night, after the 45 year-old was appointed as referee for the match.

Orsato, who took charge of Manchester City's Portuguese contingent in a recent World Cup qualifier with Serbia, has refereed 12 games so far this season - showing 77 yellow cards and two red cards.

The 45 year-old last took charge of Manchester City in 2020, when the Blues came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a memorable Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Assistant Referees

Alongside Daniele Orsato at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday will be Assistant Referees Alessandro Giallatini and Fabiano Preti.

Video Assistant Referees

Overseeing the proceedings from UEFA's VAR hub will be Video Assistant Referee Marco Di Bello and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Maurizio Mariani.

Fourth Official

Italian referee Luca Pairetto has been appointed as Fourth Official for Manchester City's meeting with the French heavyweights on Wednesday n.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra