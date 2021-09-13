Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)

Serdar Gözübüyük will take charge of Manchester City's Champions League Group Stage clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City will begin their eleventh straight Champions League campaign on Wednesday night, as they to welcome Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to the Etihad Stadium on Matchday One.

The Blues, who made their first ever Champions League Final last season as they overcame heavyweights including Borussia Dortmund and PSG to reach the game in Porto, will be eager to go one step further this time around.

Manchester City will play PSG in the group stages of this year's competition, with the Premier League Champions having been drawn with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge in Group A.

Pep Guardiola's team have won three games on the bounce in the Premier League, with a phenomenal display at the King Power Stadium on Saturday earning Manchester City a crucial three points, as they came out 1-0 winners.

Leipzig however have had an underwhelming start to their season in Germany, with Jesse Marsch's side having lost three of their opening four matches - losing 4-1 to Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena.

Wednesday's match will be the first of two Champions League Group Stage matches for Manchester City this month, with the Blues scheduled to travel to the French capital in a fortnights time.

As City look to begin their latest quest for European glory, here are all the details surrounding the match official appointments for Wednesday's match.

Match Referee

UEFA have announced that a predominately Dutch team of match officials will take charge of proceedings at the Etihad Stadium in midweek.

The man in the middle will be Serdar Gözübüyük, who took charge of Italy's recent World Cup Qualifier against Bulgaria. Gözübüyük has refereed six games so far this season, showing a total of 29 yellow cards and one red card.

Assistant Referees

Gözübüyük will be joined by assistant referees Joost van Zuilen and Johan Balder at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Assistant Referees

Meanwhile, Pol van Boekel will be overseeing proceedings from UEFA's VAR base in Nyon. The Video Assistant Referee will be joined by Assistant Video Assistant referee Stéphanie Frappart in Switzerland.

Fourth Official

Also at the home of the Premier League Champions will be Jeroen Manschot, who has been appointed as fourth official for the fixture.

