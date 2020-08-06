Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Dr Felix Brych will lead an all German team of officials when he referees the second-leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Friday evening.

Manchester City come into this pivotal fixture against recently crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid with a one goal advantage after securing a magnificent 2-1 win in the first leg. That game was excellently led by Italian referee Daniele Orsato, who in the latter stages awarded City a crucial penalty and showed a red card to Sergio Ramos, who is subsequently ruled out of the return leg for the away side.

Brych, aged 45, and having been on FIFA’s elite list of referees since 2007, three years after making his Bundesliga debut will be joined by assistant referees Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp, as well as fourth official Daniel Siebert at the Etihad Stadium. Bastian Dankert (VAR) and Marco Fritz (AVAR) will be overseeing proceedings away from pitch as they are heading up VAR.

The German official has taken charge of a total of 34 matches so far this season including 18 times in the Bundesliga and four times in the Champions League. He has awarded nine penalty kicks, produced 142 yellow cards and a total of 13 red cards since his first game last August.

Brych took charge of the Champions League final in 2016/17, when City’s opponent’s Real Madrid won the competition for a 12th time after beating Juventus 4-1. The German referee has been in charge of City on four separate occasions, with the Blues losing on three of these occasions. His most recent game involving Guardiola’s team was at Anfield in 2018, where City lost 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final stages. The 45-year-old also sent off Gael Clichy in 2015, when City lost 2-1 against Barcelona.

Supporters may also notice some minor changes, after UEFA announced that it would be implementing IFAB’s new 2020/21 laws for the remainder of it’s competitions. Law changes usually come into force on June 1st, but due to the stoppage caused by Coronavirus, leagues including the Premier League chose not to implement the changes for the remainder of their 2019/20 campaigns. Other temporary changes, including the use of five substitutions, will also continue for this months Champions League matches.

