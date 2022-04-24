Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

UEFA have announced that István Kovács will take charge of the Champions League Semi-Final first-leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester City are set to face another Spanish heavyweight in the UEFA Champions League, with 13-time winners of the competition Real Madrid being the Blues' opponents in this years semi-finals.

City, who beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final-four of last season's competition, would face either Liverpool or Villarreal at the Stade de France in May, should they successfully overcome Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid look set to win the La Liga title, as the Spanish club moved 15 points clear of Barcelona with a 3-1 win over Osasuna on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos beat English opposition to set-up a semi-final tie against the Premier League Champions, with Carlo Ancelotti's team winning 5-4 on aggregate against Chelsea, following a thrilling 3-2 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu a fortnight ago.

Manchester City themselves were in the Spanish capital to secure their spot in the semi-finals, as Pep Guardiola's side survived an Atletico Madrid onslaught, in a quarter-final marred by ugly scenes in the closing stages of the tense 1-0 aggregate win.

The City boss looks set to face a defensive selection headache on Tuesday night, with Joao Cancelo suspended, and both Kyle Walker and John Stones doubts for the game due to respective injuries.

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals at the weekend, as Pep Guardiola made a number of changes for Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first-leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid, UEFA have announced which match officials will be involved in the huge clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Match Referee István Kovács will take charge of Manchester City for a third time this season, after the Romanian was named as the referee for Tuesday's semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid. Kovács, who was in the middle for City's 1-0 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, had previously refereed the Blues in October, when Guardiola's side beat Club Brugge 5-1. The 37 year-old has taken charge of 33 matches so far this season, showing 169 yellow cards and eight red cards. Assistant Referees Kovács will be accompanied by Romanian Assistant Referees Vasile Florin Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene - both of whom were alongside the referee during the first-leg against Atletico Madrid earlier this month. Video Assistant Referees UEFA have named German referee Marco Fritz as the Video Assistant Referee for Tuesday's Semi-Final clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The 44 year-old Bundesliga official will be joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Bastian Dankert at UEFA's VAR hub in Nyon, Switzerland. Fourth Official

Artur Dias has been appointed as Fourth Official for Tuesday's Champions League tie, with the Portuguese referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of managers Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

