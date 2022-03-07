Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Sporting CP (UEFA Champions League)

UEFA have announced that Halil Umut Meler will lead a predominately Turkish team of referees when Manchester City welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Manchester City will be looking to add to their five-goal aggregate lead this week, when they face Sporting Lisbon in the second-leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues all but secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals last month, with a sensational 0-5 first-leg win over the Portuguese champions at the José Alvalade Stadium.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling helped Manchester City open up a seeming unassailable lead, with Silva and Sterling in particular scoring stunning goals in the Portuguese capital.

Ahead of Wednesday's return leg at the Etihad Stadium, UEFA have announced which match officials will be in charge of proceedings.

Match Referee

Halil Umut Meler has been appointed as the referee for Wednesday's return leg between the English and Portuguese Champions at the Etihad Stadium.

The 35 year-old, Turkish referee, has taken charge of 28 games already this season, showing 119 yellow cards and seven red cards.

Meler has taken charge of one Manchester City fixture prior to Wednesday night, as he oversaw proceedings against Marseille in the Champions League last season - a 3-0 home victory for Pep Guardiola's side in the group stage of the competition.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Assistant Referees

Halil Umut Meler referee will be joined by Assistant Referees Mustafa Eyisoy and Ibrahim Çaglar Uyarcan at the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

IMAGO / foto2press

Video Assistant Referees

Italian referee Paolo Valeri has been named the Video Assistant Referee for Wednesday's match, and he will he will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Abdulkadir Bitigen.

IMAGO / Buzzi IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Fourth Official

Turkish referee Arda Kardesler will be in charge of the Etihad Stadium dugouts, after being named as Fourth Official.

IMAGO / Seskim Photo

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra