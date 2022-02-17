Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor will take charge of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League have announced.

Manchester City, who thrashed Sporting CP 5-0 on Tuesday night in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, are set to enter a potentially season-defining period with matches against Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United.

Despite beating the Blues on the opening day of the season, Antonio Conte's Spurs find themselves engulfed in the race for fourth place, having lost their last three Premier League matches.

A 2-0 defeat to Wolves came just a week after a 3-2 loss to Southampton at home - a Saints side that managed to hold out for a draw against Manchester City prior to the recent Winter Break.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won just two of the last six meetings between Manchester City and Spurs, with the Lilywhites having found recent success when playing the Premier League Champions.

Ahead of Saturday evening's meeting at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be taking charge of the top-six clash.

Match Referee

Anthony Taylor has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s match at the Etihad Stadium, in what will be his 302nd top-flight match.

Read More

Taylor has taken charge of 26 games already this season, showing a total of 113 yellow cards and six red cards.

The FIFA referee has only officiated Manchester City once so far this season, coincidentally in August - when the Blues lost 1-0 to Spurs on the opening day of the season.

Assistant Referees

Accompanying Anthony Taylor at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening will be linesmen Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.

Video Assistant Referees

Darren England, who took charge of Manchester City’s recent win over Brentford, has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, and he will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Simon Bennett.

Fourth Official

Charged with manning the dugouts on Saturday evening will be Craig Pawson, who has been appointed as the Fourth Official. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

skynews-anthony-taylor-referee_4957575
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

42 seconds ago
Laporte vs Sporting Away
News

"We Have the Team to Do It" - Aymeric Laporte Gunning for Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup Glory This Season

1 hour ago
Mahrez vs Sporting Away
News

"It Is Not Like Before" - Riyad Mahrez Discusses Manchester City's Approach for Champions League Return Leg Against Sporting Lisbon

2 hours ago
imago1009748356h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Targeting Summer Moves for €80 Million Rated Bundesliga Duo

14 hours ago
imago1009030444h
News

Manchester City 'Complicating' Barcelona's Attempts to Renew Contract of Midfielder

15 hours ago
aguero-mosaic
News

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names Best Defenders He Faced in His Career

16 hours ago
imago1009888366h
News

Manchester City Release Statement Confirming Diversion of First-Team Plane from Lisbon Following Champions League Exploits

16 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Put San Lorenzo Defender on Radar - Club Set to Scout Star Full-Back This Week

16 hours ago