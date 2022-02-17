Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor will take charge of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League have announced.

Manchester City, who thrashed Sporting CP 5-0 on Tuesday night in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, are set to enter a potentially season-defining period with matches against Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United.

Despite beating the Blues on the opening day of the season, Antonio Conte's Spurs find themselves engulfed in the race for fourth place, having lost their last three Premier League matches.

A 2-0 defeat to Wolves came just a week after a 3-2 loss to Southampton at home - a Saints side that managed to hold out for a draw against Manchester City prior to the recent Winter Break.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won just two of the last six meetings between Manchester City and Spurs, with the Lilywhites having found recent success when playing the Premier League Champions.

Ahead of Saturday evening's meeting at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be taking charge of the top-six clash.

Match Referee

Anthony Taylor has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s match at the Etihad Stadium, in what will be his 302nd top-flight match.

Taylor has taken charge of 26 games already this season, showing a total of 113 yellow cards and six red cards.

The FIFA referee has only officiated Manchester City once so far this season, coincidentally in August - when the Blues lost 1-0 to Spurs on the opening day of the season.

Assistant Referees

Accompanying Anthony Taylor at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening will be linesmen Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.

Video Assistant Referees

Darren England, who took charge of Manchester City’s recent win over Brentford, has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, and he will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Simon Bennett.

Fourth Official

Charged with manning the dugouts on Saturday evening will be Craig Pawson, who has been appointed as the Fourth Official.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra