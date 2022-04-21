Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Watford (Premier League)

Kevin Friend will take charge of Manchester City against Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Premier League have announced.

Manchester City will look to secure their 15th straight victory over Watford this weekend, when Roy Hodgson's troubled team travel to the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League Champions on Saturday afternoon. 

The Hornets, who suffered a humiliating 8-0 loss the last time they visited the Etihad Stadium, are currently situated in 19th place in the table, and facing relegation to the Championship, having won just six matches all season. 

Roy Hodgson is the London club's third manager of the season, with both Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri having been sacked, in a bid to survive in the top-flight. 

Watford moved even closer to the drop last weekend, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Thomas Frank's Brentford. 

Meanwhile, City come into Saturday's Premier League match ahead of another defining week of fixtures, with La Liga leaders Real Madrid the visitors on Tuesday night, in the first-leg of City's Champions League Semi-Final. 

The Blues' hopes of winning the treble were abruptly ended at Wembley Stadium last weekend, as an injury-stricken City side fell to a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Finals. 

Pep Guardiola's side are now gearing up for a final assault on both the Premier League and Champions League, as the Blues look to retain their English crown, and lift the coveted European trophy for the first time - one year after an agonising loss to Chelsea.  

Bernardo Silva scored twice during a 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road back in December, and ahead of the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings.  

Match Referee

imago1002660023h

Kevin Friend will take charge of his 270th top-flight fixture on Saturday, after the Premier League named the 50 year-old as referee for Manchester City versus Watford at the Etihad Stadium. 

Friend, who has shown 93 yellow cards and two red cards during his 24 matches so far this season, last took charge of City in October, when they beat Brighton 4-1 at the AMEX Stadium. 

Assistant Referees

imago1011352205h

Kevin Friend will be accompanied at the Etihad Stadium by Assistant Referees Adrian Holmes (right) and Simon Beck (left) on Saturday afternoon. 

Video Assistant Referees

imago0049387742h

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park will be specialist Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason, and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Darren Cann.  

Fourth Official

imago1008577459h

Jon Moss has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's meeting at the Etihad Stadium, with the referee in charge of both dugouts, and the conduct of managers Pep Guardiola and Roy Hodgson. 

