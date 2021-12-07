Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

    The Premier League have announced that Jonathan Moss will take charge of Manchester City vs Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
    City, who moved to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday evening, are looking to win six consecutive matches in the top-flight this weekend. 

    An early header from Raheem Sterling and a brace from Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Watford, as the Blues moved one point clear of second placed Liverpool in the table. 

    Pep Guardiola's side return to the Etihad Stadium this weekend, with Wolverhampton Wanderers the visitors. 

    The Midlands club, who have won just one of their last five matches, suffered a late loss to Liverpool at Molineux on Saturday, as a 94th minute Divock Origi strike ensured a late win for Liverpool. 

    Manchester City suffered shock defeats both home and away to Wolves during the 2019/20 season, but won both matches by an aggregate score of 7-2 last season. 

    Ahead of the 124th meeting between the two clubs, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

    Match Referee

    Jonathan Moss has been appointed as referee for Saturday's game at the Etihad Stadium, with the 51 year-old set to take charge of his 13th game of the season. 

    Moss, who has officiated the Blues on two occasions already this season, has shown 25 yellow cards and two red cards so far this season. 

    The 51 year-old was the referee for Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Southampton at Etihad back in September, and was also in charge when the Sky Blues were knocked out of the Carabao Cup to West Ham in October. 

    Assistant Referees

    Moss will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Marc Perry and Timothy Wood for the match at the weekend. 

    Video Assistant Referees

    Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday, will be Video Assistant Referee Andre Marriner and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Matthew Wilkes

    Fourth Official

    Taking charge of the Etihad dugouts on Saturday afternoon will be referee Martin Atkinson, who has been named as Fourth Official.

