Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers (Carabao Cup)

The EFL have announced that Robert Jones will take charge of Manchester City's third round Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Blues are looking to retain the League Cup trophy for a fifth straight season, with the eight-time winners of the tournament now unbeaten in the competition since 2016.

An Aymeric Laporte header was the difference between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in last season's showpiece Wembley final, as the Blues once again triumphed in the domestic competition.

Manchester City will begin their defence of the Carabao Cup crown on Tuesday night, when they welcome League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers to the Etihad Stadium.

Managed by Gareth Ainsworth, the Buckinghamshire based team have beaten both Exeter City and Stevenage to qualify for the third round of the competition, and subsequently setting up a true David vs Goliath tie.

Tuesday's fixture is likely to provide Pep Guardiola with an opportunity to rotate his squad, with the Blues then set to travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Premier League, the Parc des Princes for Champions League action against PSG, before returning back to the UK to face Liverpool at Anfield - all in the space of a week.

The third round of 2020/2021 provided teenage striker Liam Delap with his first appearance and goal for the Manchester City first-team, and one expects the 18 year-old to be just one of several academy prospects to feature in midweek.

Ahead of Tuesday's match against Wycombe Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, the EFL have confirmed details surrounding match officials for the third round tie.

Match Referee

Merseyside based referee Robert Jones will take charge of the match between the Premier League Champions and League One club on Tuesday night.

Jones, who will take charge of his second Premier League match of the season on Saturday ahead of League Cup action in midweek, previously took charge of Manchester City in January - when the Blues played Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

The referee also refereed Wycombe Wanderers last season, taking charge of their 2-0 defeat to Norwich City in the Championship back in February.

Last season, Jones showed a total of 41 yellow cards and three red cards across 22 matches.

Assistant Referees

Referee Robert Jones will be joined by assistant referees Adrian Holmes and Darren Cann at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. The latter of the pairing was famously part of Howard Webb's officiating team that took charge of the 2010 World Cup Final.

Fourth Official

Overseeing proceedings from the dugouts will be Premier League referee Martin Atkinson, with the 50 year-old having been named as fourth official for the Carabao Cup third round tie between the two teams.

