Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Michael Oliver will take charge of the 185th Manchester Derby on Saturday afternoon.

City, who have failed to win any of the past four Manchester Derbies in the Premier League, travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, as they look to return to winning ways after the loss to Crystal Palace.

The Blues suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the Etihad last weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side dropped points for the fourth time this season, as Crystal Palace inflicted a second defeat of the league campaign.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's team bounced back from the humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool with a 3-0 victory over Spurs.

City will be eager not to drop anymore points ahead of the final international break of the calendar year, and know that a victory at Old Trafford may also be the final nail in the coffin for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The Sky Blues are already five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, with the worrying prospect of potentially dropping to sixth position in the table, if they were to suffer another derby defeat.

No referee has taken charge of more Manchester Derbies than Mike Dean, and ahead of 185th meeting between the two rivals, the Premier League have announced which officials will be involved in the clash at Old Trafford.

Match Referee

Michael Oliver will be the man in charge of proceedings at Old Trafford this weekend, with the 36 year-old refereeing his fifth Manchester Derby.

Oliver has been involved in 13 matches across all competitions already this season, showing 46 yellow cards, two red cards and awarding three penalties.

The 36 year-old last took charge of City in September, as Pep Guardiola's side defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a strike from the in-form winger Gabriel Jesus.

Assistant Referee

Michael Oliver will be joined at Old Trafford by Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett this weekend.

Video Assistant Referee

At Stockley Park, Darren England will be the Video Assistant Referee, and alongside him will be Assistant Video Assistant Referee Dan Robathan.

Fourth Official

Robert Jones will be in charge of controlling the Old Trafford dugouts on Saturday, after he was appointed as Fourth Official.

