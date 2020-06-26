Confirmed Match Officials: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Lee Mason is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at St James' Park on Sunday evening, as Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It's straight back to action for Pep Guardiola's side, following the disappointing defeat to Chelsea in London on Thursday night - a defeat that confirmed Liverpool's status as Premier League champions for the 2019/20 season. A Kevin De Bruyne free-kick wasn't enough to steal a point from the game, or spark a comeback, on a night of more defensive mishaps.

Lee Mason (48) will be the man in the middle on Sunday afternoon, supported by assistant referees Scott Ledger and Adrian Holmes. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Andrew Madley.

Mason will be taking charge of his 30th game involving Manchester City. The 48-year-old’s previous game involving Pep Guardiola's side came at Wembley Stadium - the 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the 2020 Carabao Cup Final; a game that saw two yellow cards with no penalties awarded.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Andre Marriner (VAR) and Stephen Child (Assistant VAR).

Match referee Mason will take charge of his 24th fixture of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Bolton-born official has handed out 70 yellow cards in his previous 23 matches, dismissing a player on just one occasion and awarding four penalties.

