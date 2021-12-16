Confirmed Match Officials: Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League)

Martin Atkinson will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, the Premier League have announced.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions battered Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, as a 7-0 thrashing secured the Blues' seventh straight win in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish both returned to the scoresheet in midweek, as Manchester City also scored their 500th Premier League goal of the Pep Guardiola era via a Phil Foden strike.

Riyad Mahrez also broke records in the thrashing of Leeds, as he made his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester City and moved to within just a single goal of his 50th for the club.

Newcastle, despite their takeover and appointment of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, still find themselves in a perilous position, as they seek to try and escape relegation.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 12 games against Newcastle, with Ferran Torres scoring a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 victory at St James' Park back in May.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to St James', the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the Premier League clash.

Match Referee

Martin Atkinson will take charge of his 11th match of the campaign on Sunday, with the 50 year-old refereeing his 447th Premier League match.

Atkinson, who has shown 23 yellow cards and two red cards so far this season, last officiated a game at the start of the month, when Arsenal suffered a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 50 year-old, who's first game of the season came at St James' Park, last took charge of Manchester City in October, when Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne both scored in a 2-0 win over Burnley.

Assistant Referees

Referee Martin Atkinson will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Darren Cann at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday afternoon, will be Video Assistant Referee Craig Pawson and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Richard West.

Fourth Official

The St James' Park dugouts will be looked after by Peter Bankes, who has been appointed as Fourth Official.

