Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Confirmed Match Officials: Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League)

    Martin Atkinson will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, the Premier League have announced.
    Author:

    Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions battered Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, as a 7-0 thrashing secured the Blues' seventh straight win in the Premier League. 

    Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish both returned to the scoresheet in midweek, as Manchester City also scored their 500th Premier League goal of the Pep Guardiola era via a Phil Foden strike. 

    Riyad Mahrez also broke records in the thrashing of Leeds, as he made his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester City and moved to within just a single goal of his 50th for the club.

    Newcastle, despite their takeover and appointment of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, still find themselves in a perilous position, as they seek to try and escape relegation. 

    Manchester City have lost just one of their last 12 games against Newcastle, with Ferran Torres scoring a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 victory at St James' Park back in May. 

    Ahead of Sunday's trip to St James', the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the Premier League clash. 

    Read More

    Match Referee

    Martin Atkinson will take charge of his 11th match of the campaign on Sunday, with the 50 year-old refereeing his 447th Premier League match. 

    Atkinson, who has shown 23 yellow cards and two red cards so far this season, last officiated a game at the start of the month, when Arsenal suffered a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

    The 50 year-old, who's first game of the season came at St James' Park, last took charge of Manchester City in October, when Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne both scored in a 2-0 win over Burnley.

    Assistant Referees

    Referee Martin Atkinson will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Darren Cann at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon. 

    Video Assistant Referees

    Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday afternoon, will be Video Assistant Referee Craig Pawson and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Richard West.  

    Fourth Official

    The St James' Park dugouts will be looked after by Peter Bankes, who has been appointed as Fourth Official.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0041523471h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League)

    just now
    imago1002827510h
    News

    How The World of Football Has Reacted to Sergio Agüero's Retirement

    1 hour ago
    imago0035280533h
    News

    Lionel Messi Sends Emotional Tribute to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement From Football

    13 hours ago
    imago1008681948h
    News

    "The Facts Speak for Themselves!" - Man City Chairman Sends Personal Message to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement

    16 hours ago
    imago1008680606h
    News

    "Give Him a Stand!", "Make It Out of Gold and Diamonds" - Many Man City Fans React to Sergio Agüero's Retirement

    17 hours ago
    imago1003051605h
    News

    Journalist Suggests 2022 AFCON Could Be Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

    17 hours ago
    imago0041965804h
    News

    “It Is Going To Be A Challenge”- Man City Official Offers Verdict on Champions League Draw

    20 hours ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Keen On La Liga Switch Despite Potential New Club's Champions League Exit

    23 hours ago