Confirmed Match Officials: Norwich City vs Man City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Andre Marriner will take charge of Manchester City's trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday evening.

City will travel to Carrow Road for the first time since September 2019, when Pep Guardiola's side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to the Canaries, despite goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri.

Since then, Manchester City have inflicted back-to-back 5-0 defeats, with the most recent coming in August, as Jack Grealish scored on his home debut while Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez were also on the scoresheet.

Norwich find themselves fighting to avoid relegation once again, although Dean Smith's side did set-up a Fifth Round Emirates FA Cup trip to Anfield, after beating Wolves 1-0 at Molineux last weekend.

Ahead of Manchester City's trip to Carrow Road on Saturday evening, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings in East Anglia.

Match Referee

Andre Marriner has been appointed as the referee for Saturday's game between Norwich and the Premier League Champions, with the 51 year-old set to officiate his 370th top-flight fixture.

Marriner has taken charge of 16 matches so far this season, showing 54 yellow cards and three red cards.

The 51 year-old hasn’t refereed Manchester City since October, when they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium - a game during in which Aymeric Laporte was sent off in the first-half.

Assistant Referees

Marriner will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Richard West and Scott Ledger at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Video Assistant Referees

Paul Tierney has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee and will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Simon Bennett at Stockley Park.

Fourth Official

The Carrow Road dugouts will be manned by Tony Harrington, who has been named as Fourth Official for the match.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra