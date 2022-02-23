Confirmed Match Officials: Peterborough United vs Man City (Emirates FA Cup)

Andy Madley will take charge of Manchester City’s FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Peterborough United, the Football Association have announced.

Manchester City, who thrashed Championship high-fliers Fulham at the Etihad Stadium at the start of February, travel to Peterborough United next Wednesday in the Fifth Round of the Emirates of FA Cup.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Riyad Mahrez helped the Blues come from behind against Fulham in the Fourth Round, after Fabio Carvalho gave the Cottagers an early lead.

Peterborough, who recently sacked manager Darren Ferguson - son of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, are currently sat 23rd in the Championship, eight points off of safety.

The Posh beat QPR 2-0 in the the last round of the competition to set-up a home tie against the reigning Premier League Champions.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Fifth Round clash at the Weston Homes Stadium, the Football Association have announced which match officials will be involved in tie.

Match Referee

Andy Madley has been named as the referee for Wednesday's Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round tie at Weston Homes Stadium between Manchester City and Peterborough.

Madley, who has taken charge of 40 Premier League matches in his career so far, has refereed 18 matches so far this season, showing 37 yellow cards and two red cards.

The 38 year-old, who was the referee for Liverpool's 3-1 over Cardiff City in the Fourth Round, last refereed a game involving City in September 2020, when the Blues beat Burnley in Carabao Cup.

Assistant Referees

Andy Madley will accompanied by Assistant Referees Eddie Smart and Adrian Holmes on Wednesday evening.

Fourth Official

The Weston Homes Stadium dugouts will be manned by Fourth Official Josh Smith in midweek.

VAR will not be in operation for Wednesday’s game, as the match isn’t being played at a Premier League stadium.

