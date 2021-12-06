Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Confirmed Match Officials: RB Leipzig vs Man City (Champions League)

    Sandro Schärer will lead an all Swiss team of match officials when Manchester City conclude their Champions League Group Stage campaign against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
    City may have already cemented first place in Group A, however RB Leipzig still have hopes of playing European football next year, with the German side knowing a win could secure them a spot in the knock-out stages of the Europa League. 

    The German club, who parted ways with manager Jesse Marsch over the weekend, will be managed by Achim Beierlorzer on Tuesday. 

    City, who secured qualification for knock-out stages of the competition in matchday five with a stunning comeback against Paris Saint Germain, are currently on a seven match winning run. 

    Goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva helped City to a fifth straight league win on Saturday, as the Blues moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Watford. 

    Before Guardiola's side can turn their attention to Saturday's game against Wolves, they travel to East Germany to face RB Leipzig. Ahead of the match, UEFA have confirmed which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Red Bull Arena.

    Match Referee

    UEFA have announced that 33 year-old, referee Sandro Schärer will be the lead an all Swiss team of officials at the RB Arena on Tuesday. 

    Schärer, who took charge of the game between PSG and Club Brugge in this group back in September, has refereed a total of 14 matches so far this season; showing 69 yellow cards and six red cards. 

    The 33 year-old, who usually referees in the Swiss Super League, has never refereed a game involving Manchester City before. 

    Assistant Referees

    Joining Schärer in Germany on Tuesday evening will be Assistant Referees Stephane De Almeida and Bekim Zogaj

    Video Assistant Referees

    Overviewing proceedings from Nyon, will be Video Assistant Referee Fedayi San and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Lionel Tschudi

    Fourth Official

    Fourth Official duties have been handed to Swiss referee Alain Bieri for Tuesday's Group Stage game. 

