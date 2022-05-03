Confirmed Match Officials: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

UEFA have announced that Daniele Orsato will lead an all Italian team of match officials for Wednesday's Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Manchester City will take a 4-3 lead into Wednesday's crunch semi-final second-leg against Real Madrid, as the Blues look to secure their spot in a second successive Champions League Final.

In an epic encounter at the Etihad Stadium last week, Karim Benzema's late penalty gave Real Madrid hope of turning the tie around, after seeing themselves fall 2-0 behind within 12 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were all on the scoresheet, and having had 16 attempts during the course of the game, many feel the Blues should be taking a larger aggregate lead to Madrid on Wednesday.

Manchester City have now scored at least four goals in their last three consecutive matches, with the Blues having kept up their hopes of regaining the Premier League title on Saturday, beating Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road.

Real Madrid meanwhile secured the La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the weekend, and will look to overcome English opposition once again in the Champions League on Wednesday night, having knocked out Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of Wednesday's second-leg clash in the Spanish capital, UEFA have confirmed which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Santiago Bernabéu, as Manchester City look to secure their place in the Champions League Final.

Match Referee Daniele Orsato has been appointed as the referee for Wednesday's Semi-Final Second-Leg in the Spanish capital, with the 46 year-old official, set to referee his 26th match of the season. Orsato, who was the referee for Manchester City's sensational victory over PSG at the Etihad Stadium in November, has officiated 25 matches so far this season - showing 151 yellow cards and four red cards. The Italian referee was also in charge the last time Manchester City visited the Santiago Bernabéu, with the Blues winning 2-1 in 2020, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne. Assistant Referees Daniele Orsato will accompanied by Assistant Referees, Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night. Video Assistant Referees Serie A referee Massimiliano Irrati has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee for Wednesday's clash, with the Italian referee overviewing proceedings from Nyon, Switzerland. The 42 year-old will be accompanied by fellow Italian referee Paolo Valeri, who has been named as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee. Fourth Official

Davide Massa has been named as Fourth Official for Wednesday's Champions League tie, with the Italian referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of managers Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

