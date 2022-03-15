Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Southampton vs Manchester City (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

The Football Association have announced that Mike Dean will take charge of Manchester City's FA Cup Quarter-Final against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City are looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for a fourth successive season, with the Blues bidding to win the competition for a second time under Pep Guardiola. 

City, who most recently stuttered to a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, travel to the South Coast to play Southampton on Sunday afternoon - another team who the Sky Blues have so far failed to beat this season. 

Pep Guardiola's side have had to settle for a point on two occasions against the Saints this season, with a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium in September and 1-1 draw at St Mary's in January.  

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost their last three Premier League matches, but overcame West Ham in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup at the beginning of the month, to set-up Sunday's tie against the current Premier League Champions. 

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish secured Manchester City's place in the last-eight of this season's competition, as they beat Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium. 

Manchester City haven’t faced Southampton in the FA Cup since 2007, although they have lost just one of the past 13 meetings between the two sides in all competitions. 

Ahead of Sunday's FA Cup clash at St Mary's, the Football Association have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings on the South Coast. 

Match Referee

imago0049279644h

Mike Dean will take charge his 22nd match of the season on Sunday afternoon, when Manchester City visit Southampton in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final. 

Dean, who has shown 69 yellow cards and two red cards in his previous 21 matches so far this season, last took charge of Manchester City in December, when they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park.

Assistant Referees

imago0036626406h
imago0032012680h

Mike Dean will be alongside Assistant Referees Ian Hussin and Edward Smart at St Mary's on Sunday afternoon. 

Video Assistant Referees

imago1000013727h
imago1002904675h

VAR will be in operation on Sunday, and overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Andre Marriner, and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Sian Massey-Ellis.  

Fourth Official

imago1009803436h

Simon Hooper has been named as Fourth Official for Sunday's game at St Mary's, with the referee overseeing proceedings within the two dugouts and the conduct of managers Ralph Hasenhuttl and Pep Guardiola.  

