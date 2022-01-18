Confirmed Match Officials: Southampton vs Man City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Simon Hooper will take charge of Manchester City's trip to Southampton on Saturday evening.

Manchester City will travel south to St Mary's this weekend, looking to extend their Premier League winning run to a staggering 13 matches ahead of the upcoming winter break.

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute strike proved decisive at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side overcame Chelsea to open up a 13-point gap between last season's Champions League finalists in the Premier League table.

Manchester City's latest win, which was their 18th in the Premier League this season, left the Blues 11 points ahead of title rivals Liverpool - although Jurgen Klopp's side have one game in hand.

Southampton are City's next opponents this weekend, and the Saints are one of just four sides to have taken points from Pep Guardiola's team in the division so far this season.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side, who have won just one of the last 12 meetings between the two teams, held out for a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium back in September.

The Saints, who suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wolves last weekend despite a stunning free-kick from James Ward-Prowse, are currently situated in 12th position, with two wins from their last five matches.

Ahead of Manchester City's trip to the south coast on Saturday evening, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the fixture.

Match Referee

Simon Hooper will referee his eighth top-flight match of the campaign this weekend, when Manchester City travel to Southampton on Saturday evening.

Hooper, who made his Premier League debut in 2015, has refereed a total of 17 matches so far this season, showing 68 yellow cards and one red card.

The Wiltshire based official last took charge of Manchester City in December, when they beat Watford 3-1 at Vicarage Road.

Assistant Referees

Simon Hooper will be joined by Assistant Referees Simon Long and Derek Eaton at St Mary's.

Video Assistant Referees

Darren England has once again been named as the Video Assistant Referee after overseeing Manchester City vs Chelsea from the VAR hub last weekend, and he will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Gary Beswick.

Fourth Official

The St Mary's dugouts will be manned by Andre Marriner, who has been named as Fourth Official.

