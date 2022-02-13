Confirmed Match Officials: Sporting Lisbon vs Man City (UEFA Champions League Last-16 First-Leg)

UEFA have announced that Srdjan Jovanovic will lead a predominantly Serbian team of match officials when Manchester City travel to face Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night.

City, who suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League Final in Portugal last summer, travel to the Portuguese capital to face Sporting Lisbon for the first time in almost a decade.

The two sides last met in the Europa League in 2012, with Lisbon winning on away goals, after a 1-0 defeat at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium a week later.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten since October domestically, and their only defeat in the past four months came against RB Leipzig, on matchday six of the Champions League Group Stage.

A Raheem Sterling hat-trick helped Manchester City to a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening, while Sporting Lisbon were involved in a controversial 2-2 draw, with their game against Porto seeing five red cards.

Ahead of Manchester City resuming their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night, UEFA have announced which match officials will be involved in the first-leg at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Match Referee

Srdjan Jovanovic of Serbia will take charge of Tuesday's game between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City, with the 35 year-old refereeing his 15th game of the season.



Jovanovic hasn’t previously refereed the Blues, but was in charge for Sporting Lisbon's Group Stage game against Borussia Dortmund in September.

The Serbian referee has shown 32 yellow cards and no red cards so far this season.

Assistant Referees

The 35 year-old will be accompanied by Serbian Assistant Referees Uros Stojkovic and Milan Mihajlovic at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Video Assistant Referees

German referee Marco Fritz has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee and he will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Harm Osmers on Tuesday evening.

Fourth Official

Novak Simovic has been appointed as Fourth Official for Tuesday's match in Portugal.

