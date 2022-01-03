Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Confirmed Match Officials: Swindon Town vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

    Darren England will be the referee for Manchester City's trip to Swindon Town on Friday night, in the third round of the FA Cup, the Football Association have announced.
    Author:

    A last gasp strike from Rodri helped Manchester City beat Arsenal in stoppage time on New Year's Day, as the Blues moved ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table. 

    The last time Pep Guardiola's team successfully defended their Premier League crown, they also won the FA Cup, and the Catalan coach will be searching to win the oldest football competition in the world for a second time in his managerial career. 

    City were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final last season, while Swindon Town of League Two will be the Etihad club's third round opponents in the competition this time around. 

    The Wiltshire based club haven’t played against Manchester City since 2001, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Maine Road in the FA Cup. 

    Pep Guardiola's side, who have won their last 11 straight Premier League matches, have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions ahead of Friday's FA Cup clash. 

    The FA Cup is Manchester City's only chance at winning a domestic cup competition this season, with the Blues having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham in October. 

    Ahead of Friday's FA Cup third round tie against Swindon Town, the FA have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the County Ground. 

    Read More

    Match Referee

    The FA have announced that Darren England will be the referee for Manchester City's third round trip to face Swindon on Friday. 

    England, who has refereed 21 top-flight matches in his career so far, has been in charge on 11 occasions so far this season; showing 43 yellow cards and one red card. 

    The referee last took charge of a game involving Manchester City in January 2021, when the Blues beat Brighton 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.  

    Assistant Referees

    England will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Harry Lennard at the County Ground on Friday evening. 

    Fourth Official

    David Coote, who was the referee for City's 1-0 win over Brentford last month, has been named as Fourth Official. 

    It is important to note that VAR will not be in operation for Friday's third round tie, with the technology only used when a Premier League team is at home. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008332686h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Swindon Town vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

    46 seconds ago
    Ake vs Brentford Away
    News

    Man City Star Admits Predicting 'Something Might Have Went Wrong' Before Key Moment in Arsenal Win

    3 hours ago
    Pep Tuchel Cover
    News

    "They Won't Stop Improving" - Premier League Manager Pinpoints Key Advantage Held By Man City Over Title Rivals

    4 hours ago
    Jayden Braaf
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Youngster Keen On January Move Abroad to Progress Development - Club's Stance on Potential Sale Revealed

    15 hours ago
    Arteta and Pep Cover
    News

    "What They’ve Done Over the Last Year is Remarkable" - Former Arsenal Captain Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola and Man City

    16 hours ago
    City players vs Arsenal Away
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

    17 hours ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Set to Compete With Real Madrid for £74M-Rated Winger - Club Scouts Monitoring São Paulo Attacker

    18 hours ago
    Arteta
    News

    "The Best Team in the History of the Premier League" - Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola's Man City

    Jan 2, 2022