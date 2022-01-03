Confirmed Match Officials: Swindon Town vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

Darren England will be the referee for Manchester City's trip to Swindon Town on Friday night, in the third round of the FA Cup, the Football Association have announced.

A last gasp strike from Rodri helped Manchester City beat Arsenal in stoppage time on New Year's Day, as the Blues moved ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The last time Pep Guardiola's team successfully defended their Premier League crown, they also won the FA Cup, and the Catalan coach will be searching to win the oldest football competition in the world for a second time in his managerial career.

City were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final last season, while Swindon Town of League Two will be the Etihad club's third round opponents in the competition this time around.

The Wiltshire based club haven’t played against Manchester City since 2001, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Maine Road in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola's side, who have won their last 11 straight Premier League matches, have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions ahead of Friday's FA Cup clash.

The FA Cup is Manchester City's only chance at winning a domestic cup competition this season, with the Blues having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham in October.

Ahead of Friday's FA Cup third round tie against Swindon Town, the FA have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the County Ground.

Match Referee

The FA have announced that Darren England will be the referee for Manchester City's third round trip to face Swindon on Friday.

England, who has refereed 21 top-flight matches in his career so far, has been in charge on 11 occasions so far this season; showing 43 yellow cards and one red card.

The referee last took charge of a game involving Manchester City in January 2021, when the Blues beat Brighton 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Assistant Referees

England will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Harry Lennard at the County Ground on Friday evening.

Fourth Official

David Coote, who was the referee for City's 1-0 win over Brentford last month, has been named as Fourth Official.

It is important to note that VAR will not be in operation for Friday's third round tie, with the technology only used when a Premier League team is at home.

