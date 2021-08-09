Confirmed Match Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor will take charge of the opening weekend Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The Blues will be looking to get their defence of the Premier League title off to the perfect start on Sunday afternoon, as they travel to face Nuno Espirito Santos' side in London - in a game where plenty of eyes will be on a certain striker.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the game off the back of a disappointing defeat in the tradition season curtain raiser against Leicester City, as a late Kelechi Iheanacho strike from the penalty spot was enough to earn Brendan Rodgers' side the first piece of silverware of the new season.

Ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester City on Sunday evening, here are all the details concerning the match officials for the first game of the Premier League season for the two clubs.

Match Referee

Anthony Taylor has been confirmed as the man in the middle for Manchester City's visit to Tottenham this weekend.

The 42 year-old last officiated a match involving Pep Guardiola's side last season, when Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City in April.

Looking back on Taylor's last season in the English top-flight, a total of 72 yellow cards and three red cards were handed out, alongside the awarding of 14 penalties across 27 games.

Assistant Referees

Match referee Anthony Taylor will be aided by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn - who will take up the role of assistant referees for the box office Premier League clash between the two sides on the opening weekend.

Video Assistant Referees

Over in the VAR hub for the clash between Nuno Espirito Santos' side and Pep Guardiola's men, Stuart Attwell will take up the role as Video Assistant Referee.

Attwell will be sat alongside Constantine Hatzidakis, who will be this weekend's Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Fourth Official

Keeping things in order on the touchline, Craig Pawson has been appointed as the fourth official for the weekend's fixture.

