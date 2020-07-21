City Xtra
Confirmed Match Officials: Watford vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Harry Winters

Michael Oliver will take charge of his 264th top-flight game on Tuesday evening when Manchester City return to the capital to face relegation-threatened and once again manager-less Watford.

City, who conceded their FA Cup crown in a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday, have just two more league fixtures in the 2019/20 domestic campaign, until the crunch second-leg Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

While Watford, who were beaten 8-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, find themselves three points above the drop and without a manager for the fourth time this year after recently sacking Nigel Pearson.

Oliver, who will be refereeing a game involving Manchester City for just the 5th time this season, will be joined by assistant referees Stuart Bert and Simon Bennett. The latter, was also on the line at Wembley on Saturday for City’s FA Cup loss. Paul Tierney will be the VAR and alongside him will be Dan Robathan as AVAR at Stockley Park.

The referee, who holds the record for youngest official to ever take charge of a Premier League match has had the whistle in hand on 40 occasions so far this year, showing 141 yellow cards and two red cards in all competitions. The 35 year old has taken charge when City have failed to win against both Spurs and Liverpool already this year, and most recently a 1-0 win in the cup against Sheffield Wednesday. 

