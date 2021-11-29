Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Confirmed Match Officials: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    Kevin Friend will take charge of Manchester City's first trip to Vicarage Road since July 2020, the Premier League have announced this week.
    Watford, who beat Manchester United 4-1 at Vicarage Road earlier in November, are looking to take points off the Premier League's top two teams over the course of the next week, as the Hornets face both Chelsea and Manchester City.  

    Claudio Ranieri was appointed as the new Watford boss following the sacking of Xisco Munoz, with the Italian now tasked with keeping the North London club in the Premier League. 

    Manchester City and Watford have met on 31 previous occasions, including in the 2019 FA Cup Final, where the Blues' hammered the Hornets 6-0 to secure an historic domestic treble. 

    The Sky Blues haven't lost to Watford since 1989, and have won the last 13 meetings in all competitions - thrashing Watford 8-0 at home and 4-0 away during the 2019/20 campaign. 

    Ahead of Saturday’s fixture, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be taking charge of proceedings. 

    Match Referee

    The referee for this weekend’s game is Kevin Friend, who will be refereeing his 10th game of the season. 

    So far this season, Friend has show 34 yellow cards and one red card, with the 50 year-old having last taken charge of Manchester City in October, when they beat Brighton 4-1 at the AMEX Stadium. 

    Assistant Referees

    Accompanying Kevin Friend for the next Premier League game on Saturday are linesman Adrian Holmes and Darren Cann.

    Video Assistant Referees

    Monitoring proceedings from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee John Brooks and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Sian Massey-Ellis

    Fourth Official

    Simon Hooper has been named as fourth official for Saturday evening's match, with the referee tasked with managing the Vicarage Road dugouts.

    Match Coverage

