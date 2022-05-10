Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor will take charge of Manchester City's final away game of the 2021/2022 campaign on Sunday afternoon, when the Blues travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Manchester City's penultimate game of the campaign is away to West Ham, who are still hoping to sneak into the European places after crashing out of the Europa League at the semi-final stages. 

City are continuing their assault on the Premier League title, and despite suffering a penalty shoot-out loss to the Hammers at the London Stadium already this season, are unbeaten in their past 11 league matches against West Ham. 

Both sides have suffered disappointing losses in Europe, with Manchester City losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League Semi-Final, and West Ham bowing out of the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt. 

David Moyes' side fell to a slender 2-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium back in November, with Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho ensuring a vital three points in wintery conditions. 

The Sky Blues, who face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium the following weekend, have failed to win on their last two trips to the London Stadium - drawing 0-0 in October and 1-1 in the Premier League last season. 

Raheem Sterling has six goals in 13 appearances against the Hammers for Manchester City, and during the 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle last weekend, the England forward became the club's top goalscorer in the league under Pep Guardiola. 

Ahead of Sunday's trip to the capital, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the London Stadium this weekend.  

Match Referee

imago1005672553h

Anthony Taylor will take charge of Manchester City for the fourth time this season when the Blues travel to London to face West Ham this weekend. 

The 42 year-old, who was in charge of City when they drew 2-2 with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium last month, has refereed 40 matches already this season, showing 154 yellow cards and six red cards. 

Assistant Referees

imago1006363643h

Anthony Taylor will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Adam Nunn (left) and Gary Beswick (right) at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

Video Assistant Referees

imago1011677007h

John Brooks has been named as the Video Assistant Referee for Sunday's meeting, with the 32 year-old overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Simon Long.  

Fourth Official

imago1011841041h

Graham Scott has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of managers David Moyes and Pep Guardiola.

