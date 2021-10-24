Confirmed Match Officials: West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

Jonathan Moss will take charge of Manchester City's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against West Ham United on Wednesday, as confirmed by the EFL.

City are set to travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday night to face West Ham in the last-16 of the competition, with the Premier League champions bidding to win the Carabao Cup for a fifth successive season.

Pep Guardiola's youthful side came from behind to seal an emphatic 6-1 win over League One side Wycombe Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in the last round.

On the other hand, David Moyes' pulled off a major upset with a 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford to set up a meeting with the Sky Blues ahead of their league clash in late November.

City were held to a 1-1 draw the last time they faced the Hammers away from home, as Phil Foden salvaged a point for his boyhood side after Michail Antonio had given the hosts the lead.

With just one defeat in their last 24 Carabao Cup ties, City are looking to become the most successful team in League Cup history, while club captain Fernandhino could become the most decorated player in the competition's history.

As confirmed by the EFL, here are the officials who will take charge of proceedings at the London Stadium in midweek-

Match Referee

Jon Moss, who took charge of West Ham's recent victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, will be the referee for Wednesday's last-16 tie.

The 51-year-old has taken charge of seven games so far this season, including City's 0-0 draw with Southampton in the Premier League in September.

Moss has shown a total of 13 yellow cards and one red card since the start of the season, with his last game being Liverpool's 5-0 win at Watford at the weekend.

Assistant Referees

Accompanying Moss at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening will be linesmen Marc Perry and Timothy Wood.

Fourth Official

Andre Marriner has been appointed as fourth official for Wednesday's match, with the 50-year-old set to assist Moss, Perry and Wood for the clash.

