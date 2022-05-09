Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Martin Atkinson will take charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Manchester City at Molineux on Wednesday night, the Premier League have confirmed.

Manchester City will look to beat Wolves at Molineux for just the second time since the Midlands club returned to the top-flight, as Pep Guardiola's injury-stricken side aim to extend their gap at the top of the table. 

Guardiola's side moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday, with late goals from Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling securing an emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium. 

City, who had suffered an agonising late loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League Semi-Final second-leg last week, require a maximum of seven points from their remaining three matches to win their fourth Premier League title in five years. 

Trips to European-chasing Wolves and West Ham still await the Sky Blues, who are set to have just one central-defender available on Wednesday, after Pep Guardiola revealed that both Ruben Dias and John Stones would miss the remainder of the season through injury. 

Kyle Walker has also been ruled out for the final two weeks of the campaign, while Nathan Ake is a doubt for Wednesday's trip to Wolves.

Pep Guardiola was able to name Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez on the bench at the weekend, and after stellar showings from both Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish, the Manchester City manager has an array of in-form attacking stars to choose from in midweek. 

Ahead of Manchester City's trip to Molineux on Wednesday, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings. 

Match Referee

imago1008765681h

Martin Atkinson will take charge of his 26th game of the season on Wednesday night, when Wolves welcome the Premier League leaders to Molineux. 

The 51 year-old, who last refereed Manchester City in March when they dropped points against Crystal Palace, has shown 66 yellow cards and three red cards so far this season. 

Atkinson took charge of this same fixture in 2019, during which Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was shown a straight red card in the first-half. 

Assistant Referees

imago0038268184h
imago0048920207h

The reportedly retiring referee will be alongside Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Richard West at Molineux on Wednesday evening.  

Video Assistant Referees

imago1010775264h

Paul Tierney, who took charge of Manchester City's recent win over Leeds has been named as the Video Assistant Referee for the Blues' midweek trip to the Midlands.

The 41 year-old referee will be joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Simon Bennett, the Premier League have announced. 

Fourth Official

imago1011838666h

Graham Scott has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of managers Bruno Lage and Pep Guardiola.

