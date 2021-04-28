Confirmed PSG starting XI to face Man City

The starting XI for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain has emerged ahead of kick-off in the French capital on Wednesday night, as Manchester City gear up for their second appearance at the semi-final stage of the competition.

Here is the initial starting XI that will take on Pep Guardiola's side at the Parc des Princes...

Keylor Navas starts in goal for the Ligue 1 giants.

In front of him, there is a defensive line of four made up of Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchell Bakker.

In front of the defence will be a holding midfield pairing made up of Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye, with a further advanced line of three made up of former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, and Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Despite his fitness concerns after the weekend's action, in which he was substituted in the 87th minute via a thigh injury, Kylian Mbappé leads the line for Mauricio Pochettino's men on Wednesday night.

