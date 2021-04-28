NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Confirmed PSG starting XI to face Man City

The starting XI for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain has emerged ahead of kick-off in the French capital on Wednesday night, as Manchester City gear up for their second appearance at the semi-final stage of the competition.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The starting XI for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain has emerged ahead of kick-off in the French capital on Wednesday night, as Manchester City gear up for their second appearance at the semi-final stage of the competition.

Here is the initial starting XI that will take on Pep Guardiola's side at the Parc des Princes...

Keylor Navas starts in goal for the Ligue 1 giants.

In front of him, there is a defensive line of four made up of Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchell Bakker.

In front of the defence will be a holding midfield pairing made up of Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye, with a further advanced line of three made up of former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, and Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Despite his fitness concerns after the weekend's action, in which he was substituted in the 87th minute via a thigh injury, Kylian Mbappé leads the line for Mauricio Pochettino's men on Wednesday night.

As for the named substitutes to complete a 23-man squad, they are expected to be announced by the official club social media pages within the next 60 minutes. The same goes for the much-anticipated Manchester City starting XI.

Fans can expect Pep Guardiola to reveal his starting XI before 7PM, and live coverage and reaction to that initial team line-up can be found on mcfcxtra.com and City Xtra's official social media pages.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-28 at 18.39.31
Match Coverage

John Stones replaces Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden starts! - Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City (Team News)

sipa_32838970
News

"It has always been my instinct made me move from up front to defence" - Ruben Dias on being destined to be a defender

sipa_32843341
News

"Only like that can our team succeed." - Ruben Dias on Man City's squad mentality heading into crucial Champions League clash

45376514
Match Coverage

Confirmed PSG starting XI to face Man City

sipa_22222403
News

Former Man City assistant blames current star for club's Champions League struggles

sipa_32914677
News

"In my opinion he is one of the best coaches in football history." - Joao Cancelo heaps praise on Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League clash

sipa_32748348
Transfer Rumours

Man City defender's move now 'imminent' - move to come despite public desire to leave

sipa_32463482
News

What Harry Kane said that could indicate desire to join Man City