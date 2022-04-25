Confirmed: Real Madrid's 23-Man Travelling Squad to Face Manchester City in Champions League Semi-Final

Real Madrid's 23-man travelling squad has been confirmed for the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.

Manchester City are expected to be in high spirits after demolishing Watford with a rampant 5-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions extended their lead at the top of the league table to four points, courtesy of a Gabriel Jesus four-goal special and a Rodri cracker from outside the box.

While Hassane Kamara gave the Blues a cause for a concern with a drilled strike to reduce the Hornets’ deficit, Pep Guardiola’s side were at their ruthless best.

However, a bigger challenge presents City as they prepare to go head-to-head in the first-leg of the Champions League tie against European specialists, Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also sitting at the summit of the La Liga table, and will certainly feel confident going into the fixture against their English opponents after beating Chelsea in the quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Ahead of a repeat of the European semi-final in 2016, here is Real Madrid’s full list of travelling stars for the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid’s 23-man travelling squad: IMAGO / Jones Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias.

IMAGO / Sportimage Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

IMAGO / Jones Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga.

IMAGO / Sportimage Forwards: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo.



While it was recently reported that David Alaba suffered a ‘muscular problem’ during Los Blancos’ 3-1 win against Osasuna, it seems as if the Austrian centre-back has been deemed fit for the upcoming Champions League semi-final against City.

However, the same cannot be said for Eden Hazard, whose name has not been mentioned in the Spanish side’s squad list after succumbing to a recent ankle injury.

