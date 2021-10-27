Confirmed Team News and Injury News - West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City will seek to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for a fifth successive season when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Wednesday night.

Guardiola’s winning run in the competition stretches back to October 2016, with the Blues hoping to become the most successful side in League Cup history by lifting the trophy for a fifth successive season.

However, David Moyes’ high flying West Ham, who have maintained a perfect record in Europe and find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League, will provide undoubtedly stern opposition in midweek.

The Hammers have already claimed the scalp of one Manchester club in the Carabao Cup this season, knocking out Manchester United at Old Trafford in round three.

A youthful City side came from behind to beat Wycombe 6-1 in the previous round, with Cole Palmer having come on as a substitute to score his first senior goal for the club.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their previous twelve matches against West Ham in all competitions, and last played the Hammers in a domestic cup competition in 2017; where Guardiola's side thumped West Ham 5-0 in the FA Cup.

Phil Foden rescued a point for City the last time they visited the London Stadium, and ahead of Wednesday's fourth round Carabao Cup tie, here is all the latest team new surrounding both sides...

West Ham Team News

West Ham's official website has mooted the potential for players including Mark Noble, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko to all feature against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The match is expected to come too soon for Hammers defender Vladimír Coufal, while fellow Czech international Alex Kral hasn’t featured since testing positive for Covid-19.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola provided an insight into who may feature on Wednesday when he spoke to media after Manchester City's 4-1 demolition of Brighton at the weekend.

The Catalan coach handed out five first-team debuts against Wycombe, but has hinted that it will be unlikely to see as many youngsters playing against West Ham.

“Some, but less than vs Wycombe - in that moment we had injured players, different circumstances. We'll see in training tomorrow and Tuesday, and after we'll see the best decision,” said Guardiola.

Manchester City will definitely be without Ferran Torres on Wednesday, with the Spaniard continuing his recovery from a broken foot which he suffered during the October international break.

It is unknown whether Raheem Sterling will play any involvement in midweek, with the Englishman having not travelled to Brighton due to a back injury. Although, the injury was not seen as serious.

Liam Delap scored in this competition last season and after being pictured taking part in first-team training last week, the 18 year-old forward could feature in the City squad for the match.

It is also worth noting that each side will be able to make five substitutions, after Pep Guardiola and Manchester City successfully lobbied for a change in the competition rules following the previous round.

