Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates – Brighton vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel to the South Coast on Saturday evening, as they take on Graham Potter’s impressive Brighton side on matchday nine and here’s the team news for both sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to secure all three points when they return to Premier League action, against a Brighton team that has caught everyone’s attention with remarkable performances so far this season.

With only a two-point difference to the table leader after eight games and having faced four of the top six sides, Manchester City will be hoping to set the foundations for a trademark winning streak.

Following their wins against Burnley and Club Brugge off the back of an international break, this City team will be full of confidence for the comparatively relaxed set of fixtures up ahead.

Brighton have shattered everyone’s expectations so far this season and are enjoying life in the top four with 15 points from eight games. Graham Potter’s remarkable style of play, which has earned recognition from Pep Guardiola himself, earned them a shocking 3-2 victory last time around in the penultimate game of previous Premier League campaign.

Ahead of today’s clash at the Amex Stadium, here is all the team news for both sides…

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola will be delighted to have come through the international break and the previous two games without major injury concerns. The Catalan has a nearly fully fit squad to pick from for the this tricky fixture against the Seagulls.

However, doubts remain over centre back John Stones’ availability for this game at the Amex. The Englishman is fit to play but did not travel along with the squad to Belgium due to personal reasons and no further update has been provided over his availability.

Ilkay Gundogan came back from injury with a 30-minute cameo in the midweek against Brugge and should be fit to go again if summoned.

Ferran Torres who picked up an unfortunate foot injury on international duty, has started his rehabilitation course but will be out for ‘two to three’ months.

Brighton Team News

Meanwhile, Graham Potter will also be with an almost fully fit squad when his side takes on Pep Guardiola’s team on the Southern coast later today.

Former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck and centre back Adam Webster will be unavailable for today’s game due to their respective hamstring injuries.

Midfielder Steven Alzate is out of contention until late November due to an ankle ligament injury and that concludes Brighton’s injury list.

The centre back trio of Shane Dufy, Lewis Dunk and Daniel Burn is expected to start in front of Robert Sanchez in Brighton’s defence.

Joel Veltman and Marc Cucurella are expected to take up wing-back roles with Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma and former Liverpool player Adam Lallana in the midfield. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard are likely to make up a two-man attack up top for the Seagulls.

