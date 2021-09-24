Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates - Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League)

As Pep Guardiola looks to finally beat Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side, here is all the team news from both camps ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

City, who suffered three defeats to Chelsea during the final six weeks of the last campaign, will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

The Blues had to settle for a point against the Saints, as they dropped points for the second time this season, and fell three points behind the leading pack - which includes two of Manchester City's next three opponents.

Pep Guardiola's side will travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as last season's Champions League finalists prepare to face one another for the 170th time.

The Premier League Champions have won just one of their last four matches against Chelsea in all competitions, with Manchester City suffering losses in the Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals and Champions League Final last season.

City however ran rampant the last time they visited Stamford Bridge, with a COVID stricken squad thrashing Chelsea 3-1 in January. The Blues also come into the game having thrashed League One side Wycombe 6-1 in midweek, with Guardiola's side having now scored 23 goals in their last six matches.

Chelsea is the first of three challenging fixtures over the course of the next week for City, with matches against PSG and Liverpool still to come. Ahead of those three huge fixtures, Guardiola faces a selection headache, with a number of City players sidelined through injury.

As the Premier League Champions prepare to meet the European Champions, here is all the team news ahead of Saturday’s match...

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola refused to state which players will be absent from Manchester City's squad on Saturday against Chelsea, as he gave a rather cryptic injury update on Friday afternoon during a pre-match press conference.

The Manchester City boss explained, "We still have a few [injuries]. Some came back a little bit [in] training, tomorrow we'll decide if they're ready to play or not. Not all of them [are in contention], some came back, and we will see how they react to training and tomorrow we will see."

Defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, and midfielder Rodri were pictured in training on Thursday, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan were both absent from the released photographs on the official club website.

Nathan Ake has also returned from a period of compassionate leave, and is expected to return to the matchday squad that will travel to face Chelsea this weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden both completed 90 minutes in midweek against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup, and the pair are certainly in contention to start at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea Team News

Thomas Tuchel is also expected to be without a few important players for Saturday's clash with Manchester City.

The German manager has confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon that midfield duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are both ruled out of this weekend’s game through injury.

However, Chelsea will have first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy back available, after the keeper missed his side's dominant victory over Tottenham away from home last weekend.

