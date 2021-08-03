Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates - Manchester City vs Blackpool (Pre-Season)

Manchester City take on Championship side Blackpool FC in their final pre-season friendly before the 2021/22 season.

The Blues made it two wins from two with a convincing performance over Barnsley on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Samuel Edozie, Ben Knight and Nathan Aké easily swatted the Seasiders aside.

Today's opposition were recently promoted back to the Championship - beating Lincoln City in the play-off final. Neil Critchley - former Liverpool U23's coach - has enjoyed a hugely successful period as Blackpool's manager.

Manchester City welcomed back Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the fray on Saturday, and there's a fair few that have also made their returns in the meantime.

So, as the Blues prepare to take on Blackpool in their final pre-season fixture, here's all the confirmed team news...



King Kev is back!

Yesterday's training pictures provided us with some excellent news. The back-to-back PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne is back in pre-season training.

The Belgian maestro admitted in a post-match interview that he was playing in his countries European Championship quarter final with a 'torn Achilles' when asked after the game - so many were doubtful about his timeline for recovery.

Well, it seems that injury isn't as bad as first feared, as the 30-year-old was back raring to go in training on Monday morning. He's also part of the provisional squad released this morning, so we may see him in action for a short while.

Bernardo and Rodri back at the CFA

We're now down to only six missing!

Bernardo Silva and Rodrigo both returned to the squad yesterday, alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

The former is obviously the more interesting. It's been highly reported that Bernardo Silva is unhappy in Manchester and would like a fresh challenge this summer. Adding to that, to fund deals for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, the Portuguese is one the club are looking to sell.

Rumours last week were that he was given an extended break to work out his next steps, but they have been quashed with his return to the CFA.

Lavia given Fernandinho's support

Let's end with a nice little message of support from club captain Fernandinho to academy starlet, Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian defensive midfielder has been very vocal in the past about his admiration for Fernandinho, and it looks like he's now been taken under his wing.

