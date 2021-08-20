Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates – Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Manchester City host Norwich City on Saturday afternoon as the defending Premier League champions feature in their first home match of the new campaign. Here’s all the team news for both sides ahead of the game.

The Premier League champions will look to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat, as Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Daniel Farke's newly-promoted Norwich side to the North-West.

Manchester City were defeated 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last weekend, and with Pep Guardiola intending to retain the Premier League title for the second time in his Etihad career, the Catalan coach will expect his side to emphatically bounce back.

Norwich meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a three-goal pummelling courtesy of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Carrow Road. However, the Canaries performed far better than the scoreline suggested, and were unfortunate not to score on their first game back in the Premier League.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's match-up with Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium, here is the team news for both sides…

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side will be somewhat more prepared in comparison to last weekend’s dismal trip to North London, as the City boss was seemingly unwilling to start some of his star players due to a lack of pre-season training.

Several key City players did not feature during the loss in the capital due to late returns, however, as the squad have trained together for almost two weeks, Pep Guardiola should now feel comfortable with calling upon those players.

Moreover, following the particularly disappointing performances of Benjamin Mendy and Nathan Ake against Spurs, the likes of John Stones, Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko may find themselves returning to Manchester City's starting line-up.

As confirmed by Pep Guardiola on Friday, City will determine "tomorrow" whether Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will feature in the clash with Norwich.

De Bruyne did not train with the squad on Friday owing to "a little problem with his ankle", whilst Gundogan's involvement is currently uncertain due to the shoulder injury sustained during the defeat to Tottenham - however, the German has trained with the rest of the squad this week and appears to be fit.

The German international was tended to by the club's medical staff following the Tottenham clash, however, the injury has been deemed ‘not serious’. Gundogan is not expected to be out of action long-term and could feasibly feature tomorrow.

Should Gundogan be unavailable, then the potential absence of the German creates the mouth-watering prospect of witnessing new signing Jack Grealish playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne in the Manchester City midfield, should the Belgian be deemed fit.

Phil Foden remains absent from Pep Guardiola's squad following a foot injury picked up on international duty, however, the Englishman is expected to return following the September international break and could make his first appearance of the new season against Leicester on September 11th.

Norwich City Team News

Manchester City’s opponents Norwich travel to the North-West with a mostly fit squad, and manager Daniel Farke will be looking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to Liverpool.

Farke will be able to call upon all of his new signings – several of whom produced impressive performances during last weekend’s defeat - and highly-rated Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will again be expected to pull the strings in the middle of the park.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Canaries can fill the void created by the departure of Emiliano Buendia – who notched an impressive 15 goals and 17 assists throughout Norwich’s last season in the Championship.

Daniel Farke will also be hoping that new signings Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis will be able to help fill the creative void and the pair may feature at the Etihad.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann will not be involved in the Saturday's match, however, Andrew Omobamidele, who missed last weekend’s thumping by Liverpool, will again be available following a brief bout with Tonsillitis.

The Norwich academy graduate broke into the Canaries’ side towards the back end of last season, making nine appearances, and his impressive performances led to the 19-year-old holding down his place as his side stormed to the Championship title.

Daniel Farke also explained in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon that Onel Hernandez will be available, but returned to training later than the rest of the squad during pre-season - hence his absence vs Liverpool last weekend.

Norwich will however again be without midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta – who missed the loss to Liverpool due to struggling with the after-effects of Covid-19.

Long-term absentee Sam Byram will also not be involved.

