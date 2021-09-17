Manchester City will be without two central defenders when they face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Here is all the latest team news and injury updates from both camps ahead of the game.

City have scored five or more goals in their past four home matches, becoming the first team to do so since Everton in 1931, and are now looking to win four consecutive Premier League matches this weekend.

Crunch fixtures away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool at Anfield are on the horizon for Pep Guardiola's side, although the focus is currently on Saturday's match against Southampton.

The Blues, who have won nine of their last ten matches against the Saints across all competitions, thrashed RB Leipzig on Wednesday night to move to the top of Group A in the Champions League after the opening round of fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently one point off the top of the table, having beaten Norwich City, Arsenal and Leicester City since their loss to Tottenham on the opening day of the season.

As Manchester City look to apply more pressure to those just above them with another three points on Saturday afternoon, here is all team news from both camps ahead of the clash.

Manchester City Team News

Kevin De Bruyne got his first start of the season in midweek, as the Belgian made a sparkling return to the Manchester City attack against RB Leipzig. The 30 year-old is in contention to make his first Premier League start of the season on Saturday.

Also in contention to make his first Premier League start of the season this weekend is Phil Foden, after the 21 year-old got his first minutes of the season on Wednesday night. Foden, who came off the bench in midweek, had missed the start of the campaign with a foot injury sustained prior to the European Championship Final.

However, centre-back duo John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are not expected to play any part in Saturday’s meeting with Southampton. The Englishman, who is yet to play for Manchester City this season despite featuring for England during the international break, remains sidelined with a muscular problem.

Meanwhile his Spanish counterpart in central defence, who performed valiantly against Leicester at the King Power Stadium last weekend, will also be unavailable for selection this weekend due to a groin injury.

Southampton is the first of potentially three games which the central defenders will miss, after Pep Guardiola said, "I don't know against Wycombe or Chelsea, but hopefully they can be ready after," when asked about the pairs availability.

Southampton Team News

Ralph Hasenhüttl will also be without a number of key players, when Southampton travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The most notable absentees from the Saints squad will be Stuart Armstong and Theo Walcott, who Hasenhüttl has said will be unavailable for Saturday's match.

Southampton could however welcome back Will Smallbone this weekend, who hasn't played since January due to injury.

Saints striker Shane Long could also feature, after the Ireland international returned to training following a positive COVID-19 test at the start of the month.

