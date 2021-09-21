Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates – Man City vs Wycombe (Carabao Cup Third Round)

Manchester City are back in action in round three of the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night and ahead of the clash, here’s the team news for both sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to begin their title defence with a bang, when they meet Gareth Ainsworth’s side in round three of the 2021/2022 Carabao Cup on, as the eight-time Carabao Cup champions set course to become the most successful team in the competition.

City failed to make it five wins in a row when they drew 0-0 against Southampton on Saturday afternoon. Having dropped two crucial points, and with injuries to several key players, Pep Guardiola will have a difficult midweek fixture on Tuesday night.

The Chairboys meanwhile have had a solid start to their season as they now push for promotion back into the Championship. Gareth Ainsworth’s side currently sit just two points behind League One leaders and come into this game off the back of a 2-1 home victory against Charlton at the weekend.

Both sides last met back in April 1999, with Wycombe getting the better of Manchester City in a 2-1 victory. However, times have changed drastically, and City are the obvious favourites this time around, even with several key players in the medical room.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, here is all the team news for both sides…

Manchester City Team News

USMNT player Zack Steffen has returned to training following a positive COVID-19 test while on international duty, but this game could come too soon for a return to action. Back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson is primed to step up should he be required.

Manchester City are extremely short in defence, with both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte unavailable due to muscular injuries. Ruben Dias - who has played every minute of City’s season so far - is likely to be rested to manage his workload.

Kevin De Bruyne, who was battling an ankle injury but returned against RB Leipzig in last week’s Champions League fixture, is being managed to prevent a relapse. The Belgian’s workload will be carefully monitored and he looks likely to be rested in order to be prepared for important fixtures ahead.

Rodrigo and Oleksandr Zinchenko also missed the game against Southampton at the weekend due to injuries picked up against RB Leipzig and are doubtful for this fixture as well.

Partnering Rodri, his midfield colleague Ilkay Gundogan will be unavailable for the game against Wycombe due to an injury picked up against Southampton at the weekend.

Meanwhile, City are expected to use a significant number of academy players with the likes of Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Samuel Edozie and Luke Mbete all expected to play some part on Tuesday night.

Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Gareth Ainsworth has a fully fit squad to pick from for the game against the defending champions.

English shot-stopper David Stockdale is likely to be replaced by back-up keeper Adam Przybek between the sticks for this cup fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson and Anthony Stewart are likely to make up Ainsworth’s back three against Manchester City, with Jack Grimmer and Sullay Kaikai starting out wide as wing-backs.

Experienced and iconic centre-forward Adebayo Akinfenwa is expected to start in attack for the Chairboys, with Anis Mehmeti, Garath Mcleary and Josh Scowen partnering him up front.

