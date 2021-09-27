Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates – Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City (Champions League)

Manchester City take on a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side at the Parc des Princes on matchday two of the Champions League group stage, and here’s the team news for both sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to repeat last season’s exploits when they face Mauricio Pochettino’s side in their backyard on Tuesday night. This heavyweight Group A clash provides exciting match-ups and will see some of the best in world football go head-to-head for three crucial points.

Having won their opening fixture against RB Leipzig, and with a recent blue-chip victory against a strong Chelsea team, the Cityzens will be heading into this fixture with the utmost confidence to secure all three points in Paris.

Having dropped two crucial points in their first group fixture against Club Brugge, and with sky-high expectations that come with a blockbuster squad, Mauricio Pochettino will be under immense pressure to deliver on Tuesday night.

The French side have had a solid start to their domestic season with a perfect record after eight games, but overcoming a buoyant Manchester City side will be a completely different challenge.

The Premier League champions did the double over the Parisians in the semi-final of the previous Champions League campaign, with a 4-1 aggregate score - a clash that saw Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Dias among the top performers over two legs.

Ahead of Tuesday night's clash at the Parc des Princes, here is all the team news for both sides!

Manchester City Team News

City received an extremely well-timed boost in defence with both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones recovering from muscular injuries, just in time for a difficult away game triple header. The former came straight back in to the starting XI without dropping intensity, and played the whole 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge on his return.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who picked up an injury in Manchester City’s game against RB Leipzig on matchday one of the Champions League group stage, is yet to recover after missing training on Monday and not being named in the travelling squad.

Pep Guardiola confirmed the unavailability of Ilkay Gundogan during his pre-match press conference. The German will not be available for selection until after the international break due to a thigh injury he picked up in the game against Southampton.

Rodrigo, who also picked up an injury against RB Leipzig, came back at the weekend and will be ready for contention.

Pep Guardiola has called up two academy players, namely midfielder James McAtee and left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand, who are both expected to be on the ten-man Manchester City bench on Tuesday night.

Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the availability of newly added blockbuster signing Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti just in time for the fixture against Manchester City, while speaking during his pre-match press conference on Monday.

The creative duo has recovered from their respective injuries and was seen back in training on Sunday, giving the Paris Saint-Germain manager a mammoth injury boost.

However, the French club will be without one of their most trusted players Angel Di Maria for the clash on Tuesday, as the Argentine winger is unavailable due to a three-match suspension following a red card he received in the second leg of last season’s Champions League semi-final against City.

Veteran Sergio Ramos, who is yet to feature for his new club after signing for them as a free agent in July, is still on the sidelines and won’t feature against City.

Left backs Layvin Kurzawa (calf injury) and Juan Bernat (cruciate ligament injury) will both be unavailable for this mega clash due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, latest full-back additions Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are both primed to start against the English champions, alongside the centre back pairing of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti are expected to make up Pochettino’s midfield.

While, the returning Lionel Messi is expected to start in attack for the French club, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe making up a blockbuster trio up top.

