Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Pep Guardiola faces his former assistant Mikel Arteta in the hope of keeping spirits high, as club football comes to a pause due to the upcoming international break following this weekend's fixtures.
The Blues looked like they had regained their breathtaking rhythm after last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City, and a strong display against the Gunners will only reinforce that belief.
Here are the confirmed lineups for City's clash against Arsenal:
Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish
Substitutes: John Stones, Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Zack Steffen, Cole Palmer, Tommy Doyle, Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho
Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Substitutes: Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Albert Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, Aaron Ramsdale, Arthur Okonkwo, Gabriel Martinelli
