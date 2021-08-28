Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola faces his former assistant Mikel Arteta in the hope of keeping spirits high, as club football comes to a pause due to the upcoming international break following this weekend's fixtures.

The Blues looked like they had regained their breathtaking rhythm after last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City, and a strong display against the Gunners will only reinforce that belief.

Here are the confirmed lineups for City's clash against Arsenal:

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish

Substitutes: John Stones, Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Zack Steffen, Cole Palmer, Tommy Doyle, Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Substitutes: Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Albert Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, Aaron Ramsdale, Arthur Okonkwo, Gabriel Martinelli

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra