Confirmed XI vs Newcastle United; Jack Grealish Injured

Manchester City are looking to continue their perfect record after beating West Ham United and Bournemouth without conceding a single goal against Newcastle United who won their opening game against Nottingham Forest then drew 0-0 to Brighton.

The teams have been announced for the contest with Pep Guardiola making a couple of change to the side that brushed aside Bournemouth.

Grealish came off the bench against Bournemouth 

There is no Jack Grealish in the squad at all after he was on the bench against Bournemouth as he picked up a knock when he came on and has not recovered since then.

Whilst amid all the transfer speculation Bernardo Silva has been handed his first start in the Premier League as it looks like he will start on the wing with Riyad Mahrez dropping down to the bench.

Phil Foden keeps his place in attack after only lasting 45 minutes against The Cherries last week with the main man Erling Haaland remaining upfront.

The back four has also been changed as John Stones gets his first start of the season with Ruben Dias surprisingly dropping to the bench after forming a solid partnership with Nathan Ake in the opening two games.

The midfield trio of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne which has worked so well so far this season keep their places in the starting eleven.

New signing Kalvin Phillips is back on the bench after recovering from his injury as well as Cole Palmer and new left-back Sergio Gomez is on the bench as he looks to make his debut for the Premier League Champions.

