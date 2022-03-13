Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to London on Monday night as they take on Patrick Vieira’s Eagles at Selhurst Park on matchday 29, and here's how you can watch from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola's depleted squad managed to hold on to a draw against Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP side in the Champions League Round of 16 return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

With only 14 senior team members and a tie that was already won in Portugal, Manchester City advanced into the quarter-finals of the European competition quite comfortably.

On the domestic front, Manchester City now finds themselves at the top of the Premier League table with a three-point lead ahead of Liverpool, with only ten fixtures remaining.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira has fared well in his first season at Crystal Palace, with the former Manchester City player managing to produce some good quality football at Selhurst Park.

The South London side are currently 11th in the Premier League having won seven, drawn 12, and lost nine of their 28 games so far.

Here's how you can watch Manchester City's match against Crystal Palace live!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

20:00 UK

United Arab Emirates

00:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

Indian Subcontinent

01:30 IST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Monday night’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, and SKY GO Extra.

Highlights of the fixture will be available on the club’s official website and app alongside a full match replay with a CITY+ subscription after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

While Star Sports Select HD 1 and the Disney Hotstar app will cater to the viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

