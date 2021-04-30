Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

Manchester City return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on a weekend where they could eventually clinch their fifth Premier League title since the takeover.

Pep Guardiola’s men produced a brilliant comeback in Paris earlier this week, but all the attention turns towards the Premier League as they look to secure their third title in four years under the Catalan.

This could be a momentous week in the history of the club, as they find themselves a few wins away from the two biggest trophies on offer in Europe. The Blues have been absolutely dominating on the road this season, as they travel to Selhurst Park having won 18 consecutive away games in all competitions.

The manager is expected to rotate the squad substantially on Saturday to keep the in-form players fresh for the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final in midweek.

The Blues are only a couple of wins away from getting their hands on the prestigious Premier League trophy but could wrap it up this weekend if Manchester United lose to Liverpool on Sunday and City win their game.

Team News

The squad which travelled to Paris came back unscathed and everyone is available for this weekend. This clean bill of health gives Pep Guardiola abundant resources to make as many changes to his starting eleven as he wants.

However, John Stones will be unavailable for this fixture as a result of a suspension following the red card against Aston Villa.

As for Crystal Palace, James McArthur and Connor Wickham will be unavailable for this game. Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Nathan Fergusson are all doubts and will be assessed just before the game.

Form Guide

The Champions elect are on a remarkable run of games this year, having battled through various difficulties in this pandemic-hit season.

The Citizens have been extraordinary away from home, having won each one of their last ten Premier League games in opposition territory. Manchester City are now only a maximum of six points away from mathematically winning the title - assuming Manchester United win their next two games.

Roy Hodgson’s side have secured their place in the Premier League for the 2021/2022 season, currently sitting 13th in the table with 38 points in the bag. Then again, they have won only one of their last five games, having lost three fixtures during this period. The East London side has a negative goal difference and have been far from impressive this season.

Last Meeting

The last time these two sides met was back in January, when Manchester City outclassed Roy Hodgson’s side at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues won by a 4-0 scoreline courtesy of John Stones’ surprising brace, a wonderful Ilkay Gundogan goal and a stunning Raheem Sterling free-kick right at the death.

The London side have always been a thorn in Pep Guardiola’s time in England, but the Blues dominated the game throughout the 90 minutes to grab all three points at a crucial time of the season.

Overall, Manchester City have won seven of their previous 10 meetings with the Eagles before Saturday’s fixture, with this being the 65th occasion on which these two sides meet.

Pep’s Pre-Match Thoughts

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola was asked to compare his previous Premier League title wins with his team now six points away from their third Premier League title together.

The Catalan insisted that he was focused on the job at hand saying, “Let me try to win at Crystal Palace. Don't ask me what I will feel when I still haven't experienced it because it didn't happen. I know you're curious to anticipate it but we saw yesterday another example of the contender we are up against.”

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his Manchester City players for the exemplary position they've put themselves in, both in the Premier League, and in the Champions League.

"The only reason is the quality of the players that we have, that can change some ideas immediately because they are intelligent and good."

"There are no more secrets to success. You can win something important for one year but to win consistently the only secret is to have quality players," Guardiola asserted.

Match Officials

Referee David Coote, who officiates his 18th Premier League game of this season, will be joined by assistant referees Marc Perry and Nick Hopton, along with Stuart Attwell as the fourth official.

Jonathan Moss (VAR) and Gary Beswick (AVAR) have been handed the VAR duties at Selhurst Park.

Where to Watch

In the UK, fans will be able to watch the fixture on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App when the game kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon.

For viewers living abroad, you can find the TV listings here.

