Dan Burn Believes Manchester City Are The Best Team In The World

Manchester City travel to Newcastle for their third game of the season and they are looking to continue their perfect record after beating West Ham United and Bournemouth without conceding a single goal.

Newcastle have started their campaign in decent fashion beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 before drawing 0-0 with Brighton but now defender Dan Burn expects one of the toughest challenges of the season as they welcome City to St James Park.

Burn will be hoping to impress Gareth Southgate for a spot in his World Cup squad IMAGO / NurPhoto

Burn joined Newcastle from Brighton in January and has looked like a very solid purchase for Eddie Howe who has recently signed a new long term contract at the club.

Speaking about facing the Premier League Champions Burn said: "City, to me, are the best team in the world.

"It will be a good measuring stick to see where we are compared to them.

"That's where we want to be at some point. Obviously, we don't know when that will be or how far away, but it's always a tough test. You want to play against the best players and do well. We have until Sunday now to prepare for it."

Newcastle are now the richest club in the world after their takeover last season and will be hoping for a similar trajectory that City had themselves when they had their take over in 2008 by Sheikh Mansour.

The Geordies will have high hopes of European football this season after their impressive form towards the back end of last season.

