David Silva starts! - Manchester City vs Norwich City (Team News)

harryasiddall

The final day of the Premier League season is upon us. Despite it seemingly having no meaning, there's a lot of records to play for today. Kevin De Bruyne is two assists away from breaking the record, Raheem Sterling is one goal away from 20, Ederson needs a clean sheet to take the golden glove - but more importantly, it's David Silva's final Premier League appearance for City.

Here's how Guardiola's lined them up...

-----

As stated previously, Ederson only needs to keep a clean sheet to receive his first golden glove in English football. At right-back, Kyle Walker keeps his place concluding possibly his best in a City shirt. At left-back, Joao Cancelo keeps his place after impressing against Watford in mid-week. At centre-back, Aymeric Laporte is once again partnered with Eric Garcia.

In midfield, Rodrigo comes into the side at what seems like defensive midfield - his passing from deep could be key to unlocking Norwich's low block. In front of his is the record-chasing Kevin De Bruyne and, for the final time in the Premier League, City's greatest ever player 'El Mago' David Silva.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Up front, Raheem Sterling is looking to become the first Englishman in over 50 years to score 20 goals in a single league season for the club. On the opposite flank, Phil Foden keeps his place in the side, looking to cap-off an impressive campaign. That leaves Gabriel Jesus as the lone striker.

That leaves a bench of; Scott Carson, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez.

-----

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Over 11 months since it began and less than six weeks on from the resumption of the Premier League, after an unprecedented pause as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2019/20 Premier League season will be drawn to a close.

Harry Winters

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Craig Pawson will take charge of his 157th top-flight game on Sunday evening as Manchester City return to The Etihad to host the already-relegated Norwich City.

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Norwich City (w/ Chris Reeve)

It's the final game of the Premier League season, and the final outing for David Silva in the English top-flight. We caught up with Norwich fan Chris Reeve from TalkNorwichCity to get his views and feelings ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Watford, Manchester City return to The Etihad for the final league game of the campaign against the already-relegated Norwich City. Here's how we think City will line up...

Brandon Evans

Man City given huge injury boost ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City’s chances of winning the Champions League next month could receive a massive boost in the form of Sergio Agüero, who is now in the gym three times a day, as he races to return to fitness from a meniscus injury.

Hamish MacRae

Man City hold talks with Man United after youth star rejects contract

Man City's want-away teenage forward Charlie McNeill (16) has rejected a new contract, with Man United optimistic of their chances of signing the youngster.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola provides significant injury update ahead of crucial Real Madrid clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a significant and encouraging injury update in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Norwich - an update that certainly bodes well for the club's Champions League hopes.

Freddie Pye

"We have to do an exceptional game to beat them" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Norwich)

Here we go then. The final game of the Premier League season. With nothing to play for it feels more like a friendly before the key Champions League clash against Real Madrid. I don't think anyone needs reminding what happened the last time we played Norwich - a 3-2 loss at Carrow Road.

harryasiddall

Man City owner directly leading negotiations deal for La Liga star

Various outlets are reporting Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is directly negotiating the deal for winger Ferran Torres with the La Liga outfit's owner, Peter Lim.

harryasiddall

Man City to complete transfer of La Liga winger 'in the coming days' - €40 million fee to be offered

Manchester City are set to complete the transfer of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming days, with a total sum of €40 million set to be put forward by the Premier League club in the next round of negotiations, according to Eurosport.

Freddie Pye