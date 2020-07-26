David Silva starts! - Manchester City vs Norwich City (Team News)

The final day of the Premier League season is upon us. Despite it seemingly having no meaning, there's a lot of records to play for today. Kevin De Bruyne is two assists away from breaking the record, Raheem Sterling is one goal away from 20, Ederson needs a clean sheet to take the golden glove - but more importantly, it's David Silva's final Premier League appearance for City.

As stated previously, Ederson only needs to keep a clean sheet to receive his first golden glove in English football. At right-back, Kyle Walker keeps his place concluding possibly his best in a City shirt. At left-back, Joao Cancelo keeps his place after impressing against Watford in mid-week. At centre-back, Aymeric Laporte is once again partnered with Eric Garcia.

In midfield, Rodrigo comes into the side at what seems like defensive midfield - his passing from deep could be key to unlocking Norwich's low block. In front of his is the record-chasing Kevin De Bruyne and, for the final time in the Premier League, City's greatest ever player 'El Mago' David Silva.

Up front, Raheem Sterling is looking to become the first Englishman in over 50 years to score 20 goals in a single league season for the club. On the opposite flank, Phil Foden keeps his place in the side, looking to cap-off an impressive campaign. That leaves Gabriel Jesus as the lone striker.

That leaves a bench of; Scott Carson, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez.

