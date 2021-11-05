De Bruyne to Start at False Nine, Oleksandr Zinchenko to Return to Left-Back - Predicted XI - Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester United could go level on points with their local rivals in the Premier League table this weekend, if things don't go to plan for Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League games for the first time since Christmas 2018.

Back then, it was also a home defeat to Crystal Palace that kicked things off, before Leicester snatched a Boxing Day victory to leave Manchester City seven points off the top of the league - but Vincent Kompany still lifted the title in Brighton.

City travel the short distance to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United side who have grabbed some very favourable results against the Blues in recent years, including a win at the Etihad Stadium last season.

City are blessed with a squad nearing full health though, and despite Pep Guardiola controversially claiming that the midweek game against Club Brugge was more important than this match, you can be sure the Catalan will pick a strong XI to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men (or 'The Cristiano Ronaldo Team', as Pep might put it).

Here's the team we expect to see...

Team News

Ferran Torres is the only long-term absentee for Manchester City at the moment - the Spanish international is still recovering from a broken foot sustained on international duty.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker limped away from the victory over Club Brugge, prompting doubts over his fitness for the weekend. Pep Guardiola revealed in his press conference that he is unsure whether the defender will be fit in time to face United.

Aymeric Laporte is, of course, suspended after his red card last weekend.

Predicted Team

Manchester City announced that Zack Steffen had signed a contract extension on Thursday, but we still expect to see Ederson starting all our Premier League matches for the foreseeable future, including this one.

Assuming Kyle Walker won't be fit in time, it'll be Joao Cancelo at right-back. While there are rightly questions over how the Portugal defender will cope with Manchester United's forward line, his playmaking contribution can't be understated.

John Stones and Ruben Dias are the obvious candidates to start at the heart of Manchester City's defence. This is exactly the kind of game the pair relished last season - physical, high-pressure and an absolute must-win. Aymeric Laporte is suspended, and we can't see Pep throwing a curveball and including Nathan Aké.

Another player who became vital to City's defence at the end of last season was Oleksandr Zinchenko, and we think he'll play again at Old Trafford. We should say that, if Walker is deemed fit, we would expect Pep to play the Englishman on the right and Cancelo at left-back again.

We don't see any way that Rodri and Bernardo Silva both don't start this key game. The two midfielders, both of whom offer so much defensively as well as on the ball, have been imperious this season and arguably City's two best squad members so far.

The question is who else will play in midfield, and this is where the team gets harder to predict. We'd like to see Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, given some of his excellent performances in past Manchester derbies and his penchant for goals in big games.

But then what to do with Kevin de Bruyne? That's simple - we reckon he'll start as a false nine, something that has worked well for Manchester City in big games in the past. It's hard to leave out someone as good as KDB, but Silva and Gundogan both deserve a spot in midfield at the moment.

That leaves Phil Foden free to move to his favoured left-wing position, where he can do real damage against Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Gabriel Jesus has been a great player on the right this year and we expect him to get another chance on Saturday.

Predicted XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Aké, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia.

