Debut for Nathan Aké! - Wolves vs Manchester City (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City face a tricky test away at Molineux to take on Wolves in their opening Premier League fixture of the season. Tonights opposition did the double over the Blues last season so Pep Guardiola will know just how much of a threat they can be.

Here's how he's lined up the team for this one...

-----

The current holder of the Golden Glove - Ederson - begins another campaign as City's firm number one choice in goal. At right-back, Kyle Walker will look to kick-on from an impressive campaign last season with Benjamin Mendy starting on the opposite flank. With no Aymeric Laporte or Eric Garcia available due to injuries, Nathan Aké makes his Manchester City debut alongside John Stones.

Image placeholder title
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Rodri starts at the base of the midfield; and will be looking to impose himself after a mixed first year in England. PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne, of course, begins another campaign spearheading City's midfield. Alongside him is Fernandinho; with injuries to Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan limiting Pep Guardiola's options.

Up front, Raheem Sterling resumes on the right with Phil Foden on left. Gabriel Jesus starts up-top with Sergio Agüero not expected to be back in action for a while.

-----

