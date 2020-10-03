Dias makes his debut! - Leeds United vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to return to winning ways in their third Premier League season against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United. Last week, a 2-5 loss to Leicester City summed up just what defensive issues the Blues still have.

Here's how Guardiola has lined up for this one...

-----

Ederson returns to his normal league duties after a rest in midweek. Kyle Walker starts his fifth game in a row at right-back with compatriot Joao Cancelo yet to return. Benjamin Mendy, after a more improved performance in the Carabao Cup, continues at left-back. Aymeric Laporte makes his first Premier League start of the season alonside Ruben Dias - who makes his Manchester City debut.

Rodri looks to hold the midfield together and try to resist the constant pressing Leeds are surely to employ. Kevin De Bruyne will want to get back to his flowing best after a quiet performance last week. Rounding off the midfield is the 'Stockport Iniesta', Phil Foden.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling opened his account for the season in the Carabao Cup and will be looking to get amongst the goals in the Premier League. In this surely fluid front three, Riyad Mahrez will be looking to create through the centre and look for the runs of Ferran Torres that worked so well during the week.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra