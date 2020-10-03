SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Dias makes his debut! - Leeds United vs Manchester City (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City are looking to return to winning ways in their third Premier League season against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United. Last week, a 2-5 loss to Leicester City summed up just what defensive issues the Blues still have.

Here's how Guardiola has lined up for this one...

-----

Ederson returns to his normal league duties after a rest in midweek. Kyle Walker starts his fifth game in a row at right-back with compatriot Joao Cancelo yet to return. Benjamin Mendy, after a more improved performance in the Carabao Cup, continues at left-back. Aymeric Laporte makes his first Premier League start of the season alonside Ruben Dias - who makes his Manchester City debut.

Rodri looks to hold the midfield together and try to resist the constant pressing Leeds are surely to employ. Kevin De Bruyne will want to get back to his flowing best after a quiet performance last week. Rounding off the midfield is the 'Stockport Iniesta', Phil Foden.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling opened his account for the season in the Carabao Cup and will be looking to get amongst the goals in the Premier League. In this surely fluid front three, Riyad Mahrez will be looking to create through the centre and look for the runs of Ferran Torres that worked so well during the week.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City defender set to be excluded from match day squad ahead of Leeds clash

Eric Garcia is set to be excluded from the matchday squad for Manchester City, as they travel north to face Leeds United at Elland Road, as per reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Ruben Dias set to partner Aymeric Laporte - Predicted Team: Leeds United vs Man City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Burnley in midweek, Manchester City head to Elland Road for the first time since March 2004, here’s how we think Manchester City will line up on Saturday afternoon...

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Leeds vs Man City (w/ TheScratchingShed)

Manchester City are looking to bounce back and head into the second international break of the season with a win, when they head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Harry Winters

Man City looking for another striker - considered selling Gabriel Jesus last summer

As this summer’s transfer window enters it’s final days, Duncan Castles has revealed a number of interesting things relating to Manchester City; including that the club remain in the market for a forward.

Harry Winters

Everything You Need To Know: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City will meet Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years on Saturday evening, with Pep Guardiola’s side aware that another slip-up may be catastrophic in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Harry Winters

“We're happy with the draw" - Man City sporting director reacts to the Champions League draw

Death, taxes and a comfortable UEFA Champions League group. It’s that time of year again, with rival fans frothing at the mouth out of sheer jealousy as City secure another comfortable draw that should all but guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages.

DanielBower

"Settles good and is part of the team. We will see." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Notes (vs Leeds United)

Manchester City will look to put last weekend's disappointing 2-5 loss to Leicester behind them as they travel to Elland Road to take on recently promoted Leeds United.

harryasiddall

"He is clever in the final third" - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on winger after his first goal for the club

Manchester City picked up their 17th consecutive victory in the Carabao Cup after beating Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Shruti Sadbhav

"He is a guy who finishes incredibly like Phil." - Pep Guardiola compares debutant to current Man City star

18-year-old Cole Palmer started for Man City senior team in their Carabao Cup Round-of-16 match against Burnley - and Pep Guardiola is now confident that the teenager has a bright future at the club.

Shruti Sadbhav

"I've been at Man City since the age of six, and it's a proud moment for me" - Cole Palmer reacts to his senior debut

Cole Palmer started for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s team locked horns with Burnley in the fourth-round tie of Carabao Cup.

Shruti Sadbhav