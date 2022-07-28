Skip to main content

Diogo Jota And Alisson To Miss Community Shield Game Against Manchester City

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Alisson are set to miss Saturday's Community Shield game against Manchester City, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp. There were small hopes Alisson may be fit, but Liverpool will not be risking the goalkeeper ahead of Saturday's game.

Diogo Jota will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

Alisson and Diogo Jota

Alisson and Diogo Jota will miss the Manchester City game.

Jurgen Klopp today confirmed via Neil Jones that while Alisson will be available for Liverpool's opening game of the season against Fulham, he will not be available for the Manchester City clash on Saturday. Alisson picked up an injury in pre-season, and hasn't been fit since.

Diogo Jota will be out for longer than just the Fulham game, as the striker is recovering from a hamstring injury.

The injuries are a boost to Manchester City, but they will still be playing a very strong Liverpool side. Darwin Nunez is expected to start in the place of Jota, in what will be his first competitive start for Liverpool.

Adrian is likely to return in goal, as Caoimhin Kelleher is still unavailable for Liverpool.

In terms of Manchester City team news, Aymeric Laporte looks to be the only casualty for City, as Erling Haaland is set to make his competitive debut for the club.

A trophy is on the line on Saturday. The game kicks off at 5pm (BST) at the King Power stadium, with City hoping for revenge after the 3-2 FA Cup Semi-final defeat last season.

There will be no such thing as a friendly when these two clubs face off on Saturday evening!

